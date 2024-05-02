HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mountain View coach Bill Simons resigns after guiding team to Class 1A final

After guiding the Mountain View girls basketball team to the PIAA semifinals two years ago and an appearance in the state final this past season, Bill Simons is stepping away from coaching.

The school board accepted his resignation at a meeting Monday, and athletic director Alex Pashchuk posted the opening Tuesday morning.

“Basketball takes up a lot of time,” Simons said. “We held open gyms and participated in summer leagues, the seasons are long, and I have a lot of things going on now. I want to spend time with my granddaughter, who is getting into some sports and activities.”

Simons took over the girls basketball program five years ago, and assistant coach Ashley Kilmer started developing the junior high program.

In the last two seasons, Mountain View became the top team in Lackawanna Division IV, District 2 Class 1A and a force on the state level.

Addison Kilmer, this season’s state Class 1A Player of the Year, led the way as the Lady Eagles reached the PIAA Class 1A semifinals in 2023 and advanced to the PIAA Class 1A final, where they lost to Bishop Guilfoyle.

“I have given a lot to that team for the last five years,” Simons said. “I came into coaching to a program that we needed to rebuild. We got through the COVID year and continued to see the program grow. I want to thank the Mountain View community, the players and my assistant coaches. I leave with a full heart and a mind full of great memories.”

Abington Heights is in need of a boys coach with the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Ken Bianchi.

Holy Cross is in the process of filling its girls basketball vacancy created by the retirement of longtime coach Barry Fitzgerald after the season.

Joe Reno, who served as Simons’ assistant at Mountain View last year, takes over as head coach of the Honesdale girls basketball program.