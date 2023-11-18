HS football: Toms River North shuts down Cherokee, heads to state title game

MARLTON – It was the final play of a lopsided high school football playoff game, a run up the middle as Cherokee tried to gain a few yards and run out the clock at the same time.

Toms River North’s Blaise Boland and Eddie Slosky were having none of it. The Mariners’ junior linebackers burst through Cherokee’s line like the outcome was at stake, burying the ball-carrier for a four-yard loss as the final whistle sounded.

It was a fitting exclamation point for Toms River North’s 33-6 victory in Friday’s NJSIAA Group 5 semifinal.

“This defense is amazing, unified, hard-hitting,” Boland said. “You saw it all right there.”

Toms River North's Jeremiah Pruitt (4) celebrates a touchdown following an interception during the first quarter of the NJSIAA Group 5 football state semifinal against Cherokee at Cherokee High School in Marlton, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

'We shut it all down'

As the Mariners (11-2) chase history, seeking the first-ever state Group 5 title defense against a 13-0 Passaic Tech squad in next week's championship game at Rutgers’s SHI Stadium, much of the hype focuses on their explosive offense. But Friday’s romp of South Jersey champ Cherokee (9-3), a perennial power that just won its 11th sectional title, was a breathtaking display of defensive dominance.

Cherokee came in averaging 29 points per game -- and managed just 76 yards from scrimmage. The Mariners sacked Chiefs quarterback Ryan Bender six times. Senior Jeremiah Pruitt celebrated his 18th birthday by returning two interceptions for touchdowns, and Toms River North also registered a safety. That’s three defensive scores against a sectional championship squad.

“We shut it all down,” Pruitt said. “We have the best defense in the state – we’re gritty, we’re tough and nobody can hang around with us. Nobody.”

Toms River North's Micah Ford (1) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of the NJSIAA Group 5 football state semifinal against Cherokee at Cherokee High School in Marlton, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Senior quarterback Micah Ford got the ball rolling for the Mariners with a 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then Pruitt dropped the hammer by returning an interception 20 yards for a score.

“I was watching film all week and I saw they like to run hitches and slants, and I thought if I could get under it I can pick it off,” Pruitt said. “That’s what I did right there.”

Yianni Papanikolas booted a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Mariners a 17-0 lead at the half. In the second half, Ford found tailback Josh Moore on a 25-yard touchdown pass over the top of the defense to make it 24-0.

The Stanford-bound Ford finished with 191 rushing yards and 88 passing yards. Most games, he’s the headliner. This one belonged to the defense.

“Mostly everyone watches the offense, but this defense, we’re making plays and doing our jobs,” senior linebacker Anthony Rodriguez said.

A very happy birthday

Toms River North's Jeremiah Pruitt (4) intercepts a pass thrown by Cherokee's Ryan Bender (12) and scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the NJSIAA Group 5 football state semifinal at Cherokee High School in Marlton, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Pruitt put the icing the cake with a 40-yard pick six in the final minute.

“Special player,” Boland said. “Happy birthday to him.”

That’s five interception returns for touchdowns in the past three weeks by the Mariners. It’s an insane number, especially in the postseason. Then came the final, fitting tackle for a loss – the 10th of the game by Toms River North.

“We’re never going to give up,” Pruitt said. “We’re never going to put out foot on the brake.”

There’s one more step for Pruitt and his fellow seniors, who have now won a whopping 11 playoff games in their careers. A state title defense would bolster – and perhaps seal – their case as having the best two-year run in modern Shore Conference history.

“I personally think we’ve already marked that,” Pruitt said. “But if other people don’t think so, we’re going to show them next week.”

Toms River North 33, Cherokee 6

Toms River North (11-2) 14-3-7-9--33

Cherokee (9-3) 0-0-0-6--6

Scoring summary

First Quarter

TRN: Micah Ford 48 run (Yianni Papanikolas kick)

TRN: Jeremiah Pruitt 20 interception return (Yianni Papanikolas kick)

Second Quarter

TRN: Yianni Papanikolas 33 FG

Third Quarter

TRN: Josh Moore 25 pass from Micah Ford (Yianni Papanikolas kick)

Fourth Quarter

TRN: Safety, Cherokee flagged for holding in the end zone

C: Tommy Pajic 25 pass from Ryan Bender (kick failed)

TRN: Jeremiah Pruitt 40 interception return (Yianni Papanikolas kick)

Rushing

TRN: Ford 24-191, Moore 6-6; C: Campfield 13-26, Bender 10-(minus-10).

Passing

TRN: Ford 5-9-0-88; C: Bender 5-14-2-60.

Receiving TRN: Pruitt 3-26, Moore 1-25, Jackson 1-37; C: Galasso 2-12, Campfield 1-13, Pajic 1-25.

Interceptions

TRN: Pruitt 2.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: Toms River North beats Cherokee, to play for state title