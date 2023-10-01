HS FOOTBALL: Second-half dominance rallies Valley View past Abington Heights

Oct. 1—CLARKS SUMMIT — Simply dominant.

That is the only way to describe Valley View's performance in the second half against Abington Heights on Saturday afternoon.

Behind a ball-control offense and a stingy defense, the top-ranked Cougars overcame a seven-point halftime deficit and beat the No. 4 Comets, 35-14, in a Lackawanna Football Conference Division I showdown at Comet Stadium.

"I challenged the kids at halftime," Valley View coach Scot Wasilchak said. "I told them we weren't going to change the gameplan. They had to make a decision. Did they want to be 6-0 or 5-1? Then we walked out to let them make the decision. Obviously, they wanted to be 6-0.

"A lot of kids stepped up when we needed them. We had some adversity and injuries. I can't be more proud of them."

Camryn Higgins led the rushing attack for Valley View (6-0 overall, 2-0 Division I) with 221 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries. As a team, the Cougars ran 61 times for 351 yards and five touchdowns. They had 407 total yards, 23 first downs and a time of possession of 35:34.

Zach Cwalinski added a pair of short rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. The junior linebacker also was solid on defense with six tackles until exiting with an injury late in the third quarter.

In the second half, Abington Heights (4-2, 1-1) had the football for just 4:34, running 16 plays for 28 yards. The Comets went three-and-out of their first three possessions and fumbled on their fourth. Their initial first down of the second half did not come until 2:02 remained in the game.

"We knew coming in they were a very good, physical, athletic football team," Abington Heights coach Joe Repshis said. "Offensively they controlled the ball in the second half and limited our touches offensively. Defensively, they put us in uncomfortable situations at times and we could never get our feet under us to get any momentum."

In the first half, Valley View had the better of the play, holding the ball for 16:08 to Abington Heights' 7:52. Yet all the Cougars had to show for it was a halftime deficit thanks to a pair of turnovers which the Comets turned into 14 points.

But after forcing the Comets to punt away the opening possession of the third quarter, Valley View put together a nine-play, 42-yard drive to tie the score. Cwalinski capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run and the second of Jacob Bekele's five extra points made it 14-14 with 5:51 left in the third.

"We really wanted to keep the ball out of their hands because up front they're really good. But they're even better playmakers," Cwalinski said. "Our line just came out (in the second half) and was amazing. The holes were huge. Our energy was just different."

Following another punt, Valley View marched 55 yards in seven plays with Cwalinski finishing it off with a 4-yard touchdown run that put the Cougars back on top, 21-14, with 57.9 seconds left in the third.

After another punt, the Cougars took over at their 23 and went 77 yards in nine plays. A 24-yard touchdown run by Nick Kucharski made it 28-14 with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter.

On the first play of the ensuing Abington Heights possession, Steven Halloran pressured quarterback Nick Bradley, forcing a fumble which he recovered at his 49.

Four plays and two Abington Heights personal foul penalties later, Higgins scored from 4 yards out to make it 35-14 with 5:19 to go.

"We were playing lazy in the first half," Higgins said. "I told everyone in the locker room to stop feeling sorry for yourself, stop being lazy and pick it up. We did exactly that."

Higgins was a workhorse for Valley View in the second half with 19 carries and 150 yards. It was needed since starting fullback Preston Reed didn't play after the first quarter due to an injury.

"We just leaned on him," Wasilchak said. "He takes it personal. He's such a hard worker and a great kid on and off the field. He's the epitome of what you want as a football player."

Reed started the scoring for the Cougars on the game's opening possession with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 68-yard drive and make it 7-0 with 7:50 left in the first quarter.

Abington Heights cashed in a pair of Valley View turnovers to take a 14-7 lead.

Mason Fedor's diving interception at the Cougars 20 set up Kevin Schmidt's 25-yard touchdown run two plays later. Jack Farrell's kick tied it, 7-7, with 3:54 left in the first.

Valley View drove to the Abington Heights 11 on the ensuing possession. But a Casey Malsberger pass deflected off the hands of Christopher Savkov and into the waiting arms of the Comets' Declan Walsh, who returned the interception 29 yards.

Bradley hit Gavin Anders for 48 yards on first down, then connected with Cayd Sespico for a 23-yard touchdown. Farrell's kick put the Comets ahead, 14-7, with 9:23 left in the second.

"We were able to capitalize on some opportunities in the first half which put us in a good position going into halftime," Repshis said. "But the game is 48 minutes and four quarters and in the second half, credit to them."

