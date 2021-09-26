HS Football: Portales vs. Rio Grande
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
HS Football: Portales vs. Rio Grande
HS Football: Portales vs. Rio Grande
HS Football: Hatch Valley vs. Hope Christian
President Biden’s domestic agenda faces challenges as progressive House Democrats demand a larger bill dedicated to Democratic priorities before signing off on a bipartisans infrastructure bill. Senate Republicans and moderate Democrats meanwhile, are challenging the larger bill. Christina Ruffini has more.
In a gesture that signalled the end of the most toxic feud in golf, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau embraced beside the 18th green at Whistling Straits to toast their involvement in a record-breaking American Ryder Cup triumph.
A look at the players who stood out for LSU on Saturday in the 28-25 victory.
Brittney Griner registers a huge double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds to push the Mercury past the Storm in overtime.
A Utah family went to Washington, D.C. in hopes to find answers for their five-year-old daughter who has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.
K'Vaughan Pope had to be escorted to the locker room by an OSU staffer after a heated moment on the sideline.
After a wild college football weekend, poor showings by three brand-name programs have them tumbling in this week's version of the NCAA Re-Rank 1-130.
Watch: Jameis Winston meets unamused Sean Payton after bizarre TD pass
The NFL cannot hide from another officiating error that directly costs the Lions a win
Chargers QB Justin Herbert had a huge part in downing the Chiefs in Week 3.
Lane Kiffin takes a jab at ESPN over Week 5 College GameDay destination!
The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped the quarterback’s experience and savvy would be enough for one final playoff run. That theory looks seriously misguided Ben Roethlisberger reflects on Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP The only thing more painful than moving on from a franchise quarterback too quickly is holding on to one too long. Three weeks into the season, it has become painfully clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers miscalculated in bringing back Ben Roethlisberger for one
Dustin Johnson went 5-0 to lead the U.S. to the Ryder Cup on Sunday, and then he let loose at the winners' press conference.
The Packers have won many games with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Few in the regular season have produced the postgame reaction seen Sunday night.
McCord is ready to go! #GoBucks
When the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger worked out a revised contract that kept him in Pittsburgh for an 18th season, I said that both team and player would regret the move by November. If injected with truth serum, they’d quite possibly admit that they already regret it. Through three games, Roethlisberger is struggling. His passer [more]
The Panthers were searching for help at cornerback after rookie Jaycee Horn injured his foot against Houston.
The referee in the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens explained the lack of a delay-of-game penalty. Coach Dan Campbell was unfazed.
The planets may be aligning for a potential Deshaun Watson trade. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Texans’ “stance started to soften” regarding the truckload of picks and/or players that they want for Watson. The news comes at a time when the Dolphins may be (or at least should be) thinking more seriously [more]