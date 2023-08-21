Week 1 is in the books for high school football, and the Times Recorder, Daily Jeff and Coshocton Tribune want to recognize the area's top performers.

Readers vote for the Football Player of the Week from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday with the winner announced on our sites when the poll closes.

This week's nominees are:

Rashid Sesay, West Muskingum, scored a record-tying five touchdowns, including a kickoff return, and had 182 yards on 19 rushes against Lakewood.

Jerek Braglin, New Lexington, hauled in seven catches for 145 yards and three TDs against Fairfield Union.

Caden Sheridan, Sheridan, went 10 of 17 for 141 yards with a TD and ran 16 times for 81 yards and three TDs against Licking Valley.

Brody Zemba, Rosecrans, had 166 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries against Sciotoville East.

Logan Niceswanger, Morgan, threw for 137 yards and four touchdowns and ran in another score against River View.

Daniel Chapman, Crooksville, ran for 200 yards and four TDs on 29 carries and had a 91-yard TD catch against Fisher Catholic.

Drew Wright, Philo, had three sacks and recovered a fumble against Athens.

.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: HS Football Player of the Week 1 poll