HS football player Bella Rasmussen joins 'Super Bowl Live'
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt is grabbing national headlines as a football “heiress” like she never has before.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII Radio Row and identified the top potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.
“I don’t like to use the word handicapped or paralyzed,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I say, ‘I’m temporarily disconnected at the legs.’”
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discussed the difficult decision to have elbow surgery and why he remains optimistic for the future.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't considered a sure thing at quarterback out of high school, but there were still plenty of believers.
Here’s the playoff breakdown of how much money each Chiefs player has earned to date this postseason ... and can make for winning Super Bowl LVII.
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce met with their mom one final time ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and she made one thing clear.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
Mike Muscala made a strong first impression for the Celtics in his debut Friday, and Jayson Tatum was quite impressed.
Bettors continue flocking to the Eagles.
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays as Arizona’s head coach from 2019-2022. [more]
Players react to the news that Tiger Woods will play next week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera.
The new head coach of the Denver Broncos spoke to Charles Robinson on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about his decision to return to coaching with the Denver Broncos. Sean joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Zebra Technologies.
Even if Gary Payton II is sidelined indefinitely, the Warriors would consider waiving the failed physical to get him back on the roster, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 49ers faced both the Eagles and the Chiefs this season, so that makes 49ers tight end George Kittle a good person to talk to about who will have an edge in Super Bowl LVII. Kittle fielded that question during a Friday visit to PFT Live and his answer focused on another member of the [more]
It's almost time for Super Bowl LVII. Here are our predictions for the big game.