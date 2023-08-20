HS FOOTBALL: Persing takes over at Shamokin

Aug. 19—COAL TOWNSHIP — Marc Persing has high hopes for the Shamokin Area football team, and it comes naturally.

A decade and a half ago, he was the Indians' quarterback.

Now, he's the head coach.

A 2009 graduate, Persing is looking forward to his first season at the helm.

"I think anybody who gets into coaching would like to go back home to coach," said Persing, who is in the process of preparing his team for its season opener Friday against Lewisburg. "I can't say it's been dreamlike, but it's been surreal."

Ironically, Lewisburg is the school where Persing first served as a head coach, guiding the Green Dragons to an 18-24 record over four seasons, including a District 4 Class 3A semifinal berth in 2018.

At Shamokin, he follows Henry Hynoski, who recently resigned the position to become the high school principal at Southern Columbia. Last season, Persing served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Hynoski's staff.

The Indians return nine starters this year, four on the offensive side and five across the ball on defense.

Three of the four returning offensive starters are up front, giving Persing's squad a strong start.

That group has good size and includes senior Hunter Wertz (6-3, 330) and juniors Blake Hockenbroch (6-2, 230) and Ty Kurtz (5-10, 225). A pair of sophomores, Izak Glover and Chase Anderson, are slated to fill out the offensive line.

"We're gong to be an O-line football team with some young skill guys," Persing said. "I'm looking forward to it.

"We look to exploit areas in the defense and get the ball to our skill players in space."

The other returning starter on the offensive side is junior Chase Pensyl (5-8, 150), whose offensive position on the roster is listed as athlete. He'll line up anywhere and everywhere in the formation, presenting different options to get the ball to him in space.

Offensive newcomers expected to make major contributions include junior wideouts Ben Delbaugh (6-3, 180) and Rylan Price (5-8, 160), along with sophomore running back Jayce Ginck.

"Shamokin has always had athletes," Persing said. "This year we have a bunch of guys who can run sideline to sideline and be aggressive."

Maybe the most important new starter on the offensive side is senior quarterback Brad Latshaw (5-9, 160).

"We have an extremely athletic kid at quarterback," Persing said. "He got a chance to play quarterback against Selinsgrove last year when Brett (Nye) was hurt and he really opened our eyes.

"We look to use his athletic ability to make plays."

In that Selinsgrove game last year, Latshaw hit on 9-of-16 passes good for 121 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 10 times for 53 yards.

On the defensive side, Hockenbroch is the only returning starter up front, but the Indians return two starters each in the secondary and linebacking corps.

Returning at defensive back are Pensyl, who recorded four interceptions last season, and Ginck, who was a freshman starter. Senior Hayden Smith (5-11, 200) and sophomore ZaKem Clinton are back at linebacker.

Newcomers stepping into the defensive lineup include Wertz, Anderson and Kurtz up front, junior Kaidin Parker (5-10, 160) and freshman Logan Steele in the secondary.

"We need to be solid from the back end down," Persing said. "Pensyl, Steele, guys like that need to be able to hold their own back there.

"They need to be the leaders. Chase is a special talent, athletic as it gets. I've coached some athletic ones over the years and he's right up there."

Maybe the most important element Persing wants to see this season, and this is on both sides of the ball, is discipline.

"Obviously, we want to win as many as possible," Persing said. "Our goal as a staff is to produce a disciplined team.

"At times last year, we self-imploded. We're gonna start right there. A great team is one that is very disciplined and can communicate effectively."

