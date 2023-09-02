HS FOOTBALL: Maloney, Shotto, defense carry Scranton past Wyoming Valley West

Sep. 2—SCRANTON — Billy Maloney showed off a strong and accurate arm and some shifty legs, while Memphis Shotto darted and sprinted to a big game.

Both of Scranton's offensive stars fueled an overwhelming performance, and the defense swarmed to the ball to post a shutout in a 29-0 win over Wyoming Valley West on Friday in a nonconference game.

"We just knew that we had to lock in and play as a family," Maloney said. "We had to come together and do what we do best and play really good football."

Maloney piloted the offense with 185 yards passing and a pair of deep touchdowns and added 76 yards rushing and a score. Shotto had 138 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Knights rolled up 410 total yards and 19 first downs.

Defensively, Craig Pabst led a total team effort the Knights needed to bring down the bruising running of Isaiah Cobb. Pabst also forced a fumble on the 3-yard line that Conor Dempsey pounced on to prevent a Wyoming Valley West touchdown threat at the start of the third quarter.

Chris Chandler and Chris Delsantro each had a sack, Jon Perez and Dion Ang shared one, and Rayhan Wibowo also had a fumble recovery in the first half for the Knights.

"It was a tough matchup with Isaiah Cobb out there," Pabst said. "He is a big boy, and in the beginning, we weren't really tackling him. At halftime, we stressed that we had to wrap him up and get three, four, five guys to the ball, and we did that."

Shotto got the Knights going after Wibowo had the first turnover. He burst through the line for a 40-yard dash and capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead at 8:12 in the first quarter.

"That was really important," Shotto said. "After that, we really started to dominate."

Emran Ahmetbeg, Scranton's 5-foot-8, 245-pound kicker, drilled a 26-yard field goal to push the lead to 9-0 early in the second.

After forcing a punt, Maloney threw a strike to wide-open Elijah Ortiz for a 49-yard touchdown. Ortiz finished with 93 yards receiving but left the game with an injury.

Maloney stretched the lead to 22-0 on a 23-yard run around his right side with 3:07 left in the first half.

"We didn't execute," Wyoming Valley West coach Bob Stelma said. "Any big play like those deflates your bubble."

Wyoming Valley West had only 44 yards of offense on 20 plays in the first half, but quarterback Lucas Zdancewicz hit Tyler Mattis for 54 yards on the first play of the third quarter.

After an 18-yard run by Cobb, Pabst met the 6-2, 225-pound back in the hole on the next play to jar the ball loose for Dempsey to collect.

Scranton followed with an 11-play, 94-yard drive that featured a 12-yard run by Maloney and an 18-yard run by Shotto. Maloney capped the drive and the scoring by finding Edie Salazar for a 36-yard touchdown and a 29-0 lead with 2:59 left in the third.

"That kind of drive just shows what we can do when we come together and power the ball down the field," Maloney said.

