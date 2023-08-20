HS FOOTBALL: Jim Thorpe preps for bounce-back season

Aug. 19—JIM THORPE — Mark Rosenberger's viewpoint, his coaching style, hasn't changed much over the years.

Why should it?

Entering his 26th season as the head coach at Jim Thorpe, Rosenberger has guided the Olympians to 161 victories against only 105 defeats. That's a winning percentage above the .600 mark.

So, as Jim Thorpe looks for a bounce-back season after struggling to just three victories and a loss in the District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal round last season, the Olympians will go about things the way they always have.

They'll work hard every day in practice and play hard every time they take the field on a Friday night.

It's the only way.

"I think for us, the expectations are we have to get better each and every day," Rosenberger said during the Schuylkill County Football Coaches Media Day on Aug. 2 at Mountain Valley Golf Course. "I'm not going to look at short-term expectations, but long term, we have to get better every day, not only physically, but also mentally.

"Make sure we're focused in. Make sure that two hours on the field, we're taking advantage of every opportunity. If we can do those things, we'll progress in the right direction. We have to look at it one day at a time, one game at a time, one practice at a time. We have to stay focused on the small things. The larger goals will come in place."

As they look for that bounce-back season, the Olympians have talent on board.

Up front, the main man is senior two-way tackle Noah Rosahac, a Syracuse commit. At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Rosahac is physically dominant on both sides of the ball. He's also the only returning starter on either the offensive or defensive line.

"We bring back Noah Rosahac up front, who is kind of like having a coach on the field," Rosenberger said. "He's very positive with his teammates.

"He's the type of person to help bring along a youthful group of offensive linemen when they're on the field."

Among those set to join Rosahac on the offensive front are sophomore Adam Kosciolek (6-0, 225), senior Austin Fronheiser (6-0, 240) and junior Blake Carroll (6-1, 235) at the guards, and sophomore Gavin Strohl (6-1, 265) at the other tackle.

The quicker that youthful line develops, the more fluid the learning curve will be for sophomore quarterback Cole Lazorick (6-0, 170), set to take over for the graduated Brett Balliet, who threw for 15 touchdowns and more than 1,400 yards last season.

Also helping Lazorick's transition to starting quarterback will be the return of three very important skill position players on the offensive side.

Senior tailback Salvatore Capria (5-8, 180) is back after leading the team with 889 yards and eight rushing touchdowns last year. In front of him, senior fullback Benjamin Goldberg (5-9, 185) also returns.

And, while leading receiver David Fiorito was lost to graduation, junior Justin Yescavage is back. Yescavage caught 20 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns last year before his season was cut short by injury after just five games.

"We return a lot of skill kids that have either started or have a lot of experience," Rosenberger said. "Our backfield, obviously, with Capria coming back as well as Goldberg.

"Those are two key points, but I also think we have some nice depth at receiver. Justin Yescavage was having a huge year last year before his injury. He's back and he looks tremendous. We're expecting a big year from him, but not only him. We have a solid group of receivers and we bring back some nice speed in that area, too. We're looking forward to what they can deliver and what they can provide us."

Among the young receivers Rosenberger expects to make their mark this season area junior Aaron Curran (6-0, 165) and sophomore Joshua Louk (5-8, 160).

Across the ball on the defensive side, Rosahac will again be the anchor of the front line.

It's behind that front line, however, where most of the experience returns to the fold.

In the secondary, junior Nikolas Schwartz (6-1, 185) and senior Joshua James (5-10, 170) both return at the safety positions. James, with four interceptions last season, was among the area leaders in that category. And, while Lazorick may be a first-year starter at quarterback, he returns to start at corner after starting there as a freshman.

It's a talented group that brings high expectations to the field.

"Our strength is going to be in the secondary," Rosenberger said. "We bring back three of the four starters there.

"But again, Rosahac up front is obviously a strength in his own point. And we have (Benjamin) Goldberg. You know, he led our team in tackles last year. I think we have a nice mix of people in all the areas, but I guess if I had to say what our strength would be, I'd have to say the returners in our secondary."

Goldberg, mentioned previously as a returning starter on the offensive side, is also a strong linebacker where he is again joined by Capria as a returning starter.

Newcomers Rosenberger expects solid contributions from on the defensive side include senior Chase Whaley (6-0, 200) at defensive end, and sophomore Michael Antignani (5-8, 185) at linebacker. Also, Fronheiser will be joining Rosahac on the defensive line.

The Olympians will open their season on the road at Blue Mountain in a game that has been moved to Schuylkill Haven's Rotary Field due to construction at the Eagles' Nest. Rosenberger views it as an early test that will shed light on exactly where his team is. Jim Thorpe lost to Blue Mountain 28-27 in overtime a year ago.

"Week 1," Rosenberger said. "You know, Blue Mountain for us is a huge game.

"They're a high-quality program that's on the rise again. We know that's going to be a hard-fought football game and we have to figure out a way to win the game in the fourth quarter."

Contact the writer: croth@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6025; @repheraldsports on Twitter