HS FOOTBALL: Jack Henzes influence extends to other high schools, college programs and the NFL

Jul. 25—Jack Henzes impacted the lives of student athletes for more than 50 years as both a coach and educator.

His lessons for former players and coaches allowed them to reach many levels while also contributing to the sport of football.

Vic Fangio, Tony Marciano, and Joe Marciano each worked their way through the coaching ranks of high school, college, and professional football. Other former players and assistants have also gone on to have successful coaching careers.

The former Dunmore Bucks have stayed true to the principles and discipline they first learned from their mentor.

Coach Henzes' death on Monday after a brief illness left them heartbroken.

"Personally for me, his passion for and wealth of knowledge of football was contagious and very influential on me being a coach and taking me on the coaching career that I have had," Fangio said in a statement.

Fangio is probably the most recognizable name from the Henzes' coaching tree.

He played safety for the Bucks and served under coach Henzes as a defensive assistant in the late-1970s before becoming the defensive coordinator at Milford Academy and a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia/Baltimre Stars of the United States Football League.

In the NFL, Fangio became recognized as a defensive genius. He designed intricate defensive schemes with stops at New Orleans, Carolina, Indianapolis, Baltimore, San Francisco, and Chicago before becoming the head coach of the Denver Broncos. After three seasons, he became a consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles on their run to the Super Bowl last season and is now the defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.

He had a very close relationship with coach Henzes and returned to Dunmore last fall for the ceremony to dedicate a statue in the coach's honor.

"I will always miss our football conversations that we had for years, as he was one who always wanted to learn and looked to keep his program one step ahead of his opponents," Fangio said. "Thank you, coach, for your influence on me and everyone else you've touched in your years of service to Dunmore High School and the Dunmore Community."

The Marciano brothers have also had accomplished coaching careers at the next level.

Tony Marciano, who had most recently been the offensive line coach at the University of the Incarnate Word, started at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and had stops at Texas Christian University, Southern Methodist University, Brown University, and Kent State University before advancing to the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders.

In the NFL, he coached with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

He fondly remembered Henzes as so much more than a coach.

"He changed my life," Tony Marciano said. "From high school on. He changed the culture at Dunmore, and it would be selfish to say that I was the only one, as he did that for thousands of athletes. I was just fortunate enough to be one of them. He taught me how to compete, how to prepare, and the intensity of preparation. He even taught me how to drive.

"We have kept in contact, and I talked to him about decisions I have made in my life, even moving from one job to another. I can't say enough about how he changed my whole outlook on the coaching profession. I wanted to be just like him."

Joe Marciano, Tony's brother, who played for the Bucks in Henzes' first season in 1971, became widely regarded as a special teams guru in the NFL. He spent years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions.

Coach Henzes always inspired him.

"I was proud to say that I was his first captain," Joe Marciano said. "My relationship with coach has always been coach-to-coach. As I got into coaching, we had such a great rapport. We always talked about strategies and schemes. We would talk once a week. He would often reach out to me to ask about different ways to rush the punter or return kicks. We would fax each other some ideas. He just loved talking about football and learning new things. This is a very difficult time.

"He had a great life and a great family."

Brian Hales, a former standout for the Bucks, is one of the most successful high school football coaches in the state of North Carolina at Butler High School.

"What ultimately I believe Coach Henzes' greatest gift was was how he was able to use the game of football to teach life lessons," Hales said. "Things like patience, persistence, and intensity. I'm sure most of us didn't even realize at the time we played for him that he was preparing us for the rest of our lives. Whether you were going to be a teacher, a businessman, a lawyer, a doctor, or a coach, he provided the keys to success.

"Outside of my own family, he had as great an impact on my life as anyone."

Greg Dolhon, who is married to Melissa Henzes, was a former standout quarterback at Wyoming Area. He spent more than a decade as an assistant to coach Henzes and is now the head coach at North Pocono.

"The mark that he has left on the area and Dunmore community is not only the 444 wins, the 25 league titles, and all of the district championships; it is how he helped kids. His life truly was about God, family, and the Dunmore Bucks. He was always there for every kid who played for him. I saw that firsthand.

He left an indelible mark on me and so many others. He showed how to be a good man. He went to church every morning, school every day, practice, weightlifting days, everything. You can't help but be a better person just from being around him."

