HS FOOTBALL: Jack Henzes had lasting impact on generations of Dunmore Bucks

Jul. 25—In 2022, Dunmore head coach Kevin McHale and Robert Grady collected tributes from former players who were asked to give a word that best described coach legendary former coach Jack Henzes at his statue unveiling ceremony.

Here are a few of their responses that were read at the dedication:

Shawn Colo (1986-1989)

INTEGRITY: Coach always stressed the importance of being honest, truthful, and doing things the right way, on the field and, even more importantly, off the field. There were no cutting corners or shortcuts to success. And these weren't just words — he leads by example. Beyond personal integrity, Coach also stressed the integrity of the game — things like respecting our opponents, honoring the rules, and abiding by the referees' decisions. For me, one of the many lessons I'm grateful for is that Coach Henzes taught us how to win. We were obviously fortunate to have an exceptional team with won/loss record. So we had a lot of practice. But once you get used to winning, it becomes part of who you are. For me, that created a mental framework that I apply often, especially in the corporate world. Winning just doesn't happen. It takes incredible focus, intensity, and preparation. For me, the success we had on the field inspired a life-long drive to achieve that same level of success off the field, so I am thankful to Coach for teaching me this invaluable insight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Marciano (1971)

INNOVATOR: We played a game at Berwick, and during the week Coach gave me a wristband with formations and plays on it. He will signal in a number, and as his quarterback, I would look on my wristband and call the play ... This was in his very first season at Dunmore ... I wore a wristband before they were ever wristbands; now it's common. ... INNOVATOR comes to mind as a creator of new ideas ... and up until the days before we both retired, he would call and look for new ideas ... That's something about Coach ... He was always seeking to get better ... He made everyone better. I am extremely proud to be one of Coach Henzes' first captains at Dunmore high school back in 1971 ... God bless Coach Henzes, and God bless 32 Trap.

Gene DiVizio (1971-1973)

HONORABLE: Honorable because that would describe him in all aspects of life.

Advertisement

Patrick Reese Sr. (1982-1984)

FEARLESS: He taught us that outside of football, Life is tough. With life, you are going to get knocked down. Life and Football, you have to keep getting up and meet your opponent with great fury. Win or lose, you have to be able to look yourself in the mirror and know that you gave 110%, because 100% is unacceptable.

Lou Ingargiola (1985-1987)

LOVE: It's hard to describe Coach Henzes in one word, but it would be Love. He taught me the importance of faith and family first, then the rest relating to football.

Dave Yanisko (1988-1991)

INTESTINAL FORTITUDE: It's not one word, but two: intestinal fortitude. I was taught that the lessons learned playing mostly practicing and or preparing for the game are more important than the game itself: preparation, accountability, teamwork, selflessness, sacrifice, leadership, respect for oneself, teammates, and the opponent.

Advertisement

Sean Gallagher, Sr. (1992-1995)

RESILIENT: Coach Henzes taught me to trust those around me and trust in my own abilities.

Michael Gardier (2002-2005)

AUTHENTIC: I am grateful for his values and how he turned me into a man.

Pat Hart (2004-2007)

UNWAVERING: Grateful that Coach taught us how to be gentlemen and put the time in to do things the right way. Beyond football, he wanted us to grow up to be successful members of our community.

Miller Holmes (2005-2008)

DISCIPLINE: Coach Henzes developed habits that were necessary for the style of football and program he wanted to run. His brutal honesty and criticism forced you to work harder every day.

Advertisement

Greg Lukasik (2005-2008)

FINISH: The biggest thing I still take with me every day is a lesson and a quote. It's not how you'd start, but it's how you finish. I believed in it when I played and saw it firsthand against Lansdale Catholic, going down 14-0 early. I believed in it when I started my career, and I've gotten there. And I believe in it on a smaller, day-to-day scale. Being in sales doesn't matter how you start your day or your week ... If you end strong, you won the day or week.

Michael Ehnot (2006-2009)

PASSIONATE: One thing I am glad he taught me that I still use today is to give 100% to whatever you are doing and do it with pride.

Advertisement

Colin Holmes (2013-2016)

UPLIFTING: I am grateful for him staying true to what he believed in, even if it was never the most popular decision. Grateful for the life lessons of football that he emphasized: preparation, dealing with adversity, staying in a routine, prioritizing the classroom over football, and goal setting. All of those principles have been important for my development as a person, friend, and family member.

Dave Czankner (1975-1978)

FOOTBALL: The word that comes to mind is "FOOTBALL" He loved everything about the game and was born with a "whistle." He taught players respect on and off the field as he turned young boys into men.

Advertisement

Timmy Drewes (2011-2014)

As a coach, he was tough on us because he wanted to bring out the best in us. That made us better, more well-rounded young men, and that has really helped me in my life. We won a lot of football games together with discipline, fundamentals, and "remembering what your coaches taught you, and we'll be all right." Coach would always say that in a pregame huddle. He will be missed by everyone in Dunmore and the entire Pennsylvania football community.

Contact the writer: jbfawcett@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on Twitter