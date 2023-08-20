HS FOOTBALL: Haven seeks return to winning ways

Aug. 19—SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — How do you restore a struggling program back to its glory days?

You go back to the old-school traditions that it became known for.

Plain gold helmets, with a small Hurricane flag above the facemask.

Plain gold pants.

Spray-painted gold cleats.

A dedication to the weight room.

A power running game with two speedy tailbacks behind a mammoth offensive line.

An aggressive, attacking defense with standout linebackers and an athletic secondary.

After four straight losing seasons, the first time that's happened at Schuylkill Haven in more than 50 years —since a string of 10 straight losing campaigns from 1963-1972 — head coach Mike Farr thought it was time for change.

"The weight room changes things," said Farr, entering his 19th season. "We never recovered from COVID. The weight room atmosphere wasn't really good, and we didn't have a lot of true football guys.

"The way you change it is you bring in 10-11 freshmen who are football players and love football and who embrace football. The way you change it is you get bigger, faster, stronger, which we did.

"We tried to rebrand ourselves a little bit and it really didn't work out. We tried to be a little bit more modern, a little too player-centric instead of being inside your system and just running your program. Now we went back to all the old-school stuff."

Schuylkill Haven is in good position to right the ship after missing the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since the 1989 and 1990 seasons.

The Hurricanes return 10 starters on both sides of the ball, led by Republican Herald All-Area first-teamer Aiden Myers, a senior who rushed for 1,346 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense and racked up 121 tackles on defense from his linebacker spot.

"The key is we have to believe in ourselves," Myers said. "We've been a losing team for our entire high school careers. We didn't believe in each other, we didn't trust each other on the field. We have to be on the same page, think the same as a team.

"I think working as a team goes a long way. As we've gotten older, and the younger generation has come up, everybody is sticking together. We're all so connected. I think that goes a long way into being a successful team."

Myers will be the focus in a Hurricane offense that will look different in 2023. Gone is the wing-T, replaced by an offense that looks like the old-school power-I of the John Davis Era, but has several wrinkles.

Sophomore Niko Carestia, who rushed for 476 yards and four TDs a year ago, joins Myers in the backfield, with sophomore Niko Castillo playing an H-back role.

They'll follow a big, entirely underclassman offensive line that averages 6-foot-1, 261 pounds from tackle to tackle. Juniors Adam Malinoski (6-0, 220) and Brian Moran (6-0, 240) make up one side, with sophomore Ethan Kline (6-0, 225) in the middle and sophomores Wyatt Keefer (6-2, 285) and Chase Williams (6-2, 335) on the other.

"Last year was a good experience gainer for them," Carestia said of the offensive line. "They weren't as strong as they are now. We're looking to put up some big numbers this year."

The biggest change will be under center, where senior transfer Augustus Warke takes over at quarterback. A 6-foot, 200-pounder, Warke played the past two seasons at Bethlehem Catholic and gives the Hurricanes a passing threat they haven't had in several seasons.

Schuylkill Haven threw the ball just 63 times in 2022 for 289 yards, with more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (2).

"He brought immediate energy," Farr said of Warke. "Everywhere he went, he never really had a chance to do anything as a quarterback. Coming here with us, he knew he had that opportunity. Oh, we run the ball all the time. I said, 'If we can have a passing game, we'll pass the ball.'

"He came in, worked with everybody, embraced it. He comes with a lot of leadership. He holds himself accountable, holds others accountable. He's not afraid to voice his opinion. He's very vocal. The kids embraced him and he immediately took a leadership role. He gave us that extra spark from a leadership standout."

While the Hurricanes should have a potent offense, it will be their play on defense that ultimately determines their success this season.

Schuylkill Haven gave up 36.4 points per game last season, ranking 18th out 20 local teams. The Hurricanes yielded 35 or more points in seven of their 10 games.

"You have to be able to tackle," Farr said. "If you watched our games, two glaring things stood out: We gave up way too many big plays and we didn't tackle anybody. We had people stopped and we didn't tackle. Those were our two big emphasis points (in the offseason)."

Myers and Carestia (94 tackles) will lead the defense from their linebacker spots, joined by Castillo and freshman Colton Reber. Up front, Keefer, junior Nate Chamberlain (5-10, 220) and Williams will start in Haven's 3-4-4 alignment, but Malinoski, Moran, Kline and freshmen Brody Brand and Chase Leibensperger will see time as part of a rotation.

Seniors Travis Richie, who missed all of last season due to injury, and Logan Carl, junior Leyden Hertz and sophomore Adam Balulis will comprise the secondary, with senior Aidan Clauser playing a little bit of everywhere, Farr said.

"With our linebackers, and our rotation up front, I think in the box, we'll be fine," Farr said. "Then we have the basketball team in the secondary. This is the most talent we've had on defense in some time."

With just five seniors, Schuylkill Haven will be still be a young team in 2023, but a roster of 33 players gives the Hurricanes the most depth it's had over the last four years.

Schuylkill Haven opens the season with an interesting matchup Friday at Marian, then has non-conference games with Nativity, Williams Valley and Tri-Valley before beginning Schuylkill/Colonial White Division play.

A tough three-game closing stretch at Pen Argyl and home with Minersville and Blue Mountain could determine if the Hurricanes earn a spot in the District 11 Class AA playoffs.

"It will depend on how we start and it will depend on how we finish," Farr said.

"It will be an interesting opportunity for them," he continued. "For me, coming into this offseason, I felt this was the year we were going to start the climb. I still think we're a year away. But now just watching them (over the summer), I don't know.

"All the pieces are in place for them to do something special."

Contact the writer: Lboyer@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6026; @pubsportsboss on Twitter