HS FOOTBALL: Experienced Crimson Tide looks to improve

Aug. 19—POTTSVILLE — A year ago, Pottsville head coach Tom McGeoy looked at his preseason roster and saw a lot of question marks.

Once camp began, the Crimson Tide lost four potential starters to injury, and the question marks grew larger. Then they lost to state powers Jersey Shore and Wyomissing and two weeks later to rival Blue Mountain to fall to 1-3.

Pottsville turned things around during the second half of the season, going 3-3 to earn a place in the Eastern Conference Class 4A championship game.

The Tide ended the season on a positive note as Parrish McFarland rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns to help Pottsville pound Big Spring 32-10 and add an EC trophy and gold medals to the program's rich history.

The good news is that McFarland returns as a senior ready to improve upon a season in which he gained 1,755 all-purpose yards rushing, receiving and returning kicks. He's also a three-year starter on defense.

The better news is that Pottsville returns six starters on offense and seven on defense, turning those question marks into periods and even a few exclamation points for players capable of making big plays.

"Going into last year, we had to replace a lot of guys, especially offensively," McGeoy said Aug. 2 at Schuylkill County Football Coaches Association Media Day. "This year, we're coming back with a little bit more experience.

"We have probably our best player coming back in Parrish McFarland, which is always a great place to start," he added. "Any time you can build around a guy like that, a marquee player, it kind of makes things a little bit easier."

After rushing for 1,072 yards and nine touchdowns last season, McFarland is clearly Pottsville's No. 1 offensive weapon. The versatile playmaker also scored twice on pass receptions and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Improved depth enables McFarland to move from outside linebacker to safety on defense.

"We're going to try to do as much as we can with him to keep him on the field (healthy)," McGeoy said. "We've got to be smart. He's such a big part of our offense. ... When we need a play, he's going to be in position to make it. ... In the fourth quarter, if we need a punt return, he's going to be back there."

McFarland is putting in the work with his teammates to rise to the occasion on Friday nights.

"It's great. Everybody's coming together," he said during media day. "We're just working hard as a team to get better each and every day.

"The time went by real quick," McFarland added. "When I was a freshman, Bobby Walchak took me under his wing, and he was like, 'Enjoy every moment because it goes by quick.' One of our big things sophomore year was, 'Nothing is guaranteed. Just enjoy every day and every moment.' "

Though not a District 11 championship, winning the Eastern Conference title allowed the Tide to finish the season feeling better about themselves and created a springboard into the offseason.

"I told our guys at the end that not many teams finish the season with a win, with a championship," McGeoy said. "Eastern Conference has a lot of history. It might not be the same thing as the 1980s, but it's still a big deal. It's always good to get that extra game, that extra week of practice, that win, and a championship. Our guys are looking forward to the season.

"It was one of the most committed teams that I've had in terms of attendance from November through August as far as lifting, running and different things," the coach added. "We have a lot of three-sport guys, which is always good, so you know they're staying active and just becoming better athletes and helping our school in a lot of different ways. I like where we're at."

Added Parrish McFarland: "A lot of our young guys will do extra work with us. They'll come to the field and work with us. ... Everybody's together this year, so it's real good."

The roster stands at 62 as Pottsville looks to build upon the momentum of recent seasons. Over the past four years, the Tide have gone 30-14, qualified for the postseason four times and won a District 11 and an Eastern Conference 4A title.

The goal now is to raise the program back to a championship level.

Leading the way up front will be senior John Kushwarra, a three-year starting left tackle, and junior center Jacob Filiac, who enters his second season as a starter. Entering camp, juniors Ryan Galen and Luke Schane were the guards with sophomore Logan Kessler at right tackle. McGeoy said he likes his first line but needs to develop some depth.

In addition to Parrish McFarland, Pottsville has some experience at the other skill positions. Sophomore Terrell McFarland (19-92, 1 TD), Parrish's brother, returns at fullback, with senior Brenden Zelwalk at H Back and junior Tsirell Curry (4-29) as the top wide receiver. Also look for sophomore Christian Alvarez and tight ends Evan Drum, Tahlil White and Max Clews in the passing game.

Senior Kole Becker entered camp as the starting quarterback. He saw limited varsity action a year ago, completing 7-of-11 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Brody Herndon and Andrew Allen are the other quarterbacks competing for playing time.

"It's not set in stone yet, but it seems like that's where we're going to go," McGeoy said about Becker. "He's a smart guy, and he's starting to really look good coming into preseason camp. ... Hopefully we can balance out our run game with a little bit more of a dynamic passing game because I think our wideouts have matured."

After searching for linebackers last season, Pottsville returns several with starting experience: Terrell McFarland and Drum on the outside and Zelwalk and senior Nick Englert inside. Englert missed last season with a medical condition but is expected to contribute as a fullback, too.

"I have four guys who can fly around and make plays," McGeoy said. "As a linebacker coach myself, I always feel with a good group of linebackers you can make a defense work."

That linebacker depth shifts Parrish McFarland to safety alongside senior Henry Mohl. Curry and sophomore JuJu Bainbridge are the corners.

Up front, White returns at tackle and Schane is back at defensive end. Kenny Accardi and Cole Cesari are competing at nose guard, with Galen likely the other end.

Pottsville also returns placekicker Alvarez (20-of-33 PATs) and Drum, who dropped four punts inside the 20. Allen and Englert are part of the competition at kicker, too.

"That part of the game will be a little bit smoother this year," McGeoy said.

Once again, Pottsville opens with heavy hitters Jersey Shore and Wyomissing at home in Weeks 1 and 2.

"Our first two games are going to be a real test," McGeoy said. "We may lose those games, but it's the way we (play in) those games ... I feel like we have a chance to win those games. In the first two games, we'll see where we're at."

