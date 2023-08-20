HS FOOTBALL: Expectations high at Blue Mountain

Aug. 19—ORWIGSBURG — Tom Gallagher has a problem.

As he enters his third year as the Blue Mountain head coach, he has two quarterbacks both capable of being the starter — seniors Will Jacobson and Tyler Miller.

So is there a quarterback controversy at Blue Mountain?

Nope. Gallagher plans to use both.

"We'd be foolish not to," Gallagher said. "They both bring elements to our team that make us difficult to prepare for and they both do a lot of things well. We're going to lean on them both to help our offense run efficiently and make it hard for teams to defend us."

Jacobson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, was the Eagles' starting quarterback to start last season. He threw for a school-record 309 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' season-opening win over Jim Thorpe and was 17-of-40 for 391 yards and three touchdowns through two games.

In the first quarter of Blue Mountain's Week 3 loss at Northwestern Lehigh, however, Jacobson suffered a broken leg after ripping off a 37-yard run. He missed the rest of the season.

"The recovery has been going great. I'm back to full (strength). I can do whatever I want now with my leg," Jacobson said. "Sitting there watching the team was really hard, watching them play without me, but I learned that you have to cherish every football moment that you have."

Miller stepped in under center for the Eagles' Week 4 Clash of Route 61 game against Pottsville and guided Blue Mountain to a 17-0 victory over the Tide. He started the rest of the season, going 5-3 as a starter and helping Blue Mountain reach the District 11 Class 4A playoffs.

While Jacobson excelled through the air, Miller was more of a running quarterback. For the season, the Republican Herald All-Area first-team offensive athlete completed 42-of-81 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing a team-high 134 times for 764 yards and 10 TDs.

This year, they plan to both be on the field at the same time, whether it's at quarterback or receiver.

"I think it depends on the week and the opponent and what they have and what they have to offer. I think week to week we'll change the game plan," Miller said.

Added Jacobson: "Having us both on the field at the same time, him at quarterback, me at receiver, or me at quarterback and him at receiver, I feel it's a great complement. You put more weapons on the field at the same time. You don't know who's going to be at quarterback or what play we're going to run, because we both can do whatever."

Blue Mountain has nine returning starters on offense and seven on defense from last year's 6-5 squad. In addition to Jacobson and Miller in the backfield, senior Payton Fasnacht returns at running back after rushing for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 209 yards and two scores.

Junior receiver Gaige Guers (10-218, 3 TDs) will be the Eagles' top target when they throw the ball.

"We have a new offense this year, so our running game might look a little different, but it's going to be good for us," said Fasnacht, who said he'd like to rush for 1,000 yards and haul in 500 more yards receiving. "It's going to be important to our team and hopefully help us win games."

The Eagles will look to run behind a offensive line that returns five linemen with starting experience — senior Trevor Manbeck (6-4, 270), juniors Nick Beckfield (6-2, 225), Logan Betz (5-11, 225) and Cole Wargo (6-1, 240) and sophomore Dylan Foose (6-1, 215). Only guard Adam Morrow was lost to graduation.

"This is the first year since I've taken over that we have experience and size on the offensive line," Gallagher said. "They're going to do a nice job for us. They're going to do a great job creating space for the athletes on our team to make plays for us."

Defensively, Blue Mountain must replace two stars in All-Area first-team linebacker Carson Kerstetter and second-team defensive end Ian Donohue, both of whom were multiple-season starters.

Senior linebacker Vern Kleckner, who had a team-high 95 tackles a year ago, is among seven returning starters. Also back on defense are defensive end Austyn Fields (5.5 sacks), Foose at tackle, linebackers Lukas Kauffman (77 tackles), Tyler Stahley and Guers, and Miller at defensive back.

Gallagher expects Beckfield and juniors Brad Renninger and Jayden Blankenhorn to see extensive time up front, with sophomore Reese Miller, senior Carson Steinruck and junior Hunter Blankenhorn filling in at linebacker and Jacobson, juniors Wyatt Barnes, Owen Ritter, Cole Swick and Ty Blankenhorn and sophomore Josh Hoover playing in the secondary.

"Defensively, Vern is our leader. He does a great job for us," Gallagher said. "He's the heart and soul of what we do defensively. We take a lot of pride in our defense and the way that we do things and he kind of symbolizes that for us.

"Because of the personnel that we have ... we have a lot of athletes ... so we give different looks defensively depending on who we are seeing that week and what our opponent can do well. We have our guys in position to use their strengths. We have a lot of guys who can cover ground and make plays for us, so we use them."

Blue Mountain was scheduled to open the season Friday at home against Jim Thorpe, but that game has been moved to Schuylkill Haven's Rotary Field due to ongoing construction and the installation of artificial turf at the Eagles' Nest. Tough games at North Schuylkill and against Northwestern Lehigh follow before the Week 4 rivalry game at Pottsville.

With the abundance of experience and talent returning, expectations are high at Blue Mountain for another playoff run.

"If we take care of what we need to take care of, if we prepare and commit to that preparation, then we're going to be a good football team," Gallagher said. "How far can we go? I don't know that yet. But I know I feel comfortable and confident in this football team. With the experience and the athletes and the linemen that we have, we feel very strongly they can be a very good football team."

Both of his quarterbacks agree.

"I think we can be very successful team this year," Jacobson said. "We have a lot of returning starters and a lot of talent coming back. I think it will be a great year for us."

Added Tyler Miller: "We have a lot of athletes, but it all starts up front with the line. If they do well, we'll fall in right behind them."

