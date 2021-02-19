HS FOOTBALL: DV's Gecik named to Pennsylvania team for Big 33 Classic

Feb. 19—Mike Gecik is one of the best high school football players in the state.

On Thursday, the Delaware Valley senior offensive tackle was selected to the Pennsylvania roster for the Big 33 Classic against Maryland. The all-star game, which boasts having an alumni in every Super Bowl, is scheduled for May 31 at 1 p.m. at Landis Field in

Harrisburg.

"I feel really good," Gecik, 18, said. "It is a great honor to be involved with this team. I wasn't expecting this at all, because I was just focused on playing my season and doing my best every game. I am very excited. I get to work with many coaches and players from around the state that worked as hard as I did."

Gecik, who is headed to the University at Albany, became a college prospect following his junior season. A two-year starter, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound tackle went to work when colleges started to show interest in him. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the school weight room, he lifted at a home gym he and his father, Mike, built in the garage.

"I was in the weight room constantly," Gecik said. "I was at every single practice. I never missed. When coaches said I had to fix something, I really worked at correcting it."

In his senior season, Gecik had outstanding games against highly-rated Class 6A opponents, including La Salle College High School, Altoona and Central York.

"I think Mike is the perfect example of a kid who listened to what all of his coaches advised and everything that coach Al McElroy told him in terms of eating and lifting and working out," Delaware Valley head coach Keith Olsommer said. "Mike got a little bit better after his sophomore year, but from his junior to senior year, he made tremendous strides for us. During the quarantine and shut down, Mike really got after it.

"He was so much stronger and that strength gave

him more confidence, especially against those quality opponents."

With Gecik paving the way last fall, Delaware Valley averaged 216.3 yards rushing per game and 376 total yards per game while winning the Lackawanna Football Conference Division I title and a fifth straight District 2 Class 6A championship.

"This couldn't happen for a better kid," McElroy said. "The improvement he made the last two years to get to this point is phenomenal. He's a quiet kid and he just did whatever I asked him to do. Mike he really lets you coach him. When the offers started to show up for him that lit the fire for him. Once he saw that people saw his potential, it really stoked him."

