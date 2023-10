HS FOOTBALL: District 11 Playoff Brackets 10-30

Oct. 29—High School Football Playoffs

District 11 Playoffs

CLASS A

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

No. 4 Nativity (5-5) at No. 1 Minersville (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Tri-Valley (5-5) at No. 2 Marian (6-4), 7 p.m.

Championship

At Neutral Site

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS AA

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 4 Executive Education (4-6) at No. 1 Schuylkill Haven (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Catasauqua (6-4) at No. 2 Williams Valley (8-2), 7 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 11

At Neutral Site

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Nov. 2

No. 8 Lehighton (2-8) at No. 1 Northwestern Lehigh (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Saucon Valley (5-5) at No. 4 Notre Dame-Green Pond (7-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Tamaqua (5-5) at No. 3 North Schuylkill (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Jim Thorpe (4-6) at No. 2 Palmerton (10-0), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 10

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

At Neutral Site

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

No. 4 Bangor (6-4) at No. 1 Allentown Central Catholic (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Bethlehem Catholic (5-5) at No. 2 Blue Mountain (8-2), 7 p.m.

Championship

At Neutral Site

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 3

No. 4 East Stroudsburg South (5-5) at No. 1 Southern Lehigh (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Pocono Mountain West (6-4) at No. 2 Whitehall (6-4), 7 p.m.

Championship

At Neutral Site

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 6A

District 2/4/11 Subregional

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Williamsport (5-5) at No. 1 Parkland (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Emmaus (5-5) at No. 4 Freedom (6-4), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Stroudsburg (6-4) at No. 3 Northampton (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Wilkes-Barre Area (6-4) at No. 2 Nazareth (9-1), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 10

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

At Neutral Site

Semifinal winners, TBA

—Eastern Conference Playoffs

Class A/AA Championship

Saturday, Nov. 4

Mahanoy Area (4-6) at Pen Argyl (5-5), 3 p.m.

Class 3A Championship

Friday, Nov. 3

Berks Catholic (4-6) at Hamburg (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Championship

Friday, Nov. 3

Fleetwood (5-5) at Shamokin (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A/6A Championship

Friday, Nov. 3

Pleasant Valley (5-5) at Governor Mifflin (5-5), 7 p.m.

—District 4 Playoffs

CLASS A

Quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 3

No. 5 Northwest (2-8) at No. 4 Bucktail (5-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 10

Northwest-Bucktail winner at No. 1 Muncy (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 3 South Williamsport (8-2) at No. 2 Canton (8-2), 7 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 3

No. 5 Towanda (6-4) at No. 4 Line Mountain (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 8 Hughesville (3-7) at No. 1 Troy (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 7 North Penn/Mansfield (4-6) at No. 2 Southern Columbia (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Wyalusing (6-4) at No. 3 Mount Carmel (8-2), 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 17-18

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 3

No. 8 Athens (3-7) at No. 1 Danville (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Cowanesque Valley (5-5) at No. 2 Loyalsock (7-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Warrior Run (5-5) at No. 3 Mifflinburg (5-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

At Bucknell University

No. 5 Montoursville (3-6) at No. 4 Lewisburg (5-5), 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 17-18

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

No. 4 Shikellamy (2-8) at No. 1 Selinsgrove (9-0-1), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Milton (9-1) at No. 2 Jersey Shore (9-0-1), 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11

Semifinal winners, TBA

