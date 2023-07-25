HS FOOTBALL: Coaches from around the area saddened by death of coach Jack Henzes

Jul. 25—Jack Henzes, whose career spanned more than five decades, led his high school football program into games disciplined and well prepared, which led to many victories and championships.

He will be remembered as a leader and a respected colleague by those who opposed him.

"We were the fiercest competitors and best of friends on the field," said former West Scranton coach Joe DeAntona, whose teams played Dunmore on Thanksgiving Day for many years. "We had a great relationship. I can't say enough. He was such an asset to his community and to the kids. My fondest memories are of our heated rivalry when we would be yelling at each other across the field and then being the best of friends after the game.

"He will be missed and remembered, believe me."

Most importantly, he put his family ahead of football.

"Over the years, speaking to coach and interacting with him at coaching functions, camps, or prior to our games, he was always asking how your family was and how things were besides football," Old Forge coach Michael Schuback said. "Although we all had football in common, that's what led us to be in each other's company. He was just a genuine man who knew nothing mattered more than your family."

Valley View assistant coach Jeff Wasilchak battled the Bucks both as a player with the Cougars in the mid-1980s and in many memorable games as a head coach at both Lackawanna Trail and Lakeland. His father, the late Jerry Wasilchak, also had memorable meetings once Lakeland moved to the Big 11 for the 1980 season.

"He was a true gentleman," Wasilchak said on behalf of his family. "He was always there if you needed help. As a football coach, his teams were always well-prepared and disciplined. He did things the right way. He was first and foremost a family man. That's what I thought was great about him.

"This is a huge loss not only for football but for the school district and the entire Dunmore community."

Holy Cross coach Joe Giorgio learned just how important coach Henzes was to his students and players off the field. Giorgio's son, Michael, played for the Bucks.

"He is a legendary football coach and an even greater man," Giorgio said. "While I missed out on the opportunity to play for him, I did have him in the classroom, and he cared just as much for his students as he did for his football players. He was a true educator who always conducted himself and his teams always conducted themselves with the utmost of class. I am so glad my son had the chance to play for a man he respected and admired.

"This area will never see another like him."

As a football coach, so many followed coach Henzes' lead as a model of discipline and preparation.

"Jack Henzes set the example of how to run a high school football program," Lackawanna Trail coach Steve Jervis said. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for him and his accomplishments. My deepest sympathy to his entire family."

Coach Henzes not only shared a passion and pride for the Dunmore Bucks, but he also spent time promoting Northeast Pennsylvania and its players.

"I can recall all the advice he would give me during the playoffs," Schuback said. "We would talk while at the Riverfront Complex about teams down the line. But one of the most underrated things about coach Henzes is that he would push your players to college coaches no matter if you played him or not. He was an ambassador for the game. He wanted all of our area kids to do well and continue their education and athletic careers. I couldn't tell you how many coaches came to Old Forge and told me coach Henzes told them to come see our kids. With a great passion to win every game he coached, he equally enjoyed promoting his opponents' star players.

"We not only lost a great man, we lost the figurehead of District 2 football."

Contact the writer: jbfawcett@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on Twitter