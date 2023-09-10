HS Football: Balanced Bucks roll Susquehanna

Sep. 9—SUSQUEHANNA — It was truly a team effort for Dunmore on Saturday.

Five players caught passes, 11 had at least one carry and four recorded touchdowns as the sixth-ranked Bucks cruised to a 35-12 win over Susquehanna in a nonleague game at William Emminger Memorial Field.

Domenic DeSando was the only player with more than one touchdown as the senior ran for 57 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 34-yard touchdown pass.

"I think it really gives the defense a hard time to know who to stop because we have a speedster, we have a strength and we have a guy that can run between the tackles," DeSando said.

DeSando had two carries on Dunmore's first drive, including a 32-yard score, to give the Bucks a 7-0 lead. On Dunmore's next drive, Thomas Bowen completed four passes, including two to Danny Pigga, and hit Chris Conte for a 10-yard touchdown to push the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.

"(Being balanced on offense) is super important and we feel like we have the guys that can do that," Dunmore coach Kevin McHale said. "So we have to be more efficient when we do run it and when we do throw it."

Dunmore (2-1) broke the game open with four touchdowns in the second quarter. Nick Donvito scored on a 2-yard run to cap a quick five-play, 48-yard drive. Gabe Franek intercepted a pass off a deflection at Susquehanna's 37 and returned the ball 22 yards. Four plays later, Jake Hickey scored on a 1-yard run to give Dunmore a 28-0 lead with 3:33 left in the first half.

"We were able to capitalize on turnovers this week, which was a good thing," McHale said. "We have to take advantage of those things when they occur."

Nathan Oropallo had two carries for 16 yards to open Susquehanna's next drive and the Sabers (2-1) reached Dunmore's 36-yard-line. But then Pigga intercepted a pass at the 18.

With less than 20 seconds remaining in the first half, Pigga took a handoff and broke free for 48 yards down to the Susquehanna 34. On the next play, Bowen threw the ball into the end zone, it hit off a receiver's hands and DeSando caught the deflection for the score with one second left in the first half.

William Marcy had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs for Susquehanna in the fourth quarter, but Dunmore's defense held the Sabers to 129 yards of offense in the game.