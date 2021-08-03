HS FOOTBALL: 20 Teams/20 Days, North Schuylkill

Aug. 3—The Republican Herald will profile one of the area's high school football teams entering this season each day between now and team scrimmages Aug. 21.

Today's team is:

North Schuylkill Spartans

Head coach: Wally Hall (9th season, 15th overall)

2020 record: 8-0

League/Division: Schuylkill/Colonial Red

3 key players lost to graduation: WR/FS Dylan Dietz, DB Luis Serrato, OT Dustin Wallace

3 key returning players: QB Jake Hall, sr.; RB Josh Chowansky, sr.; LB Jaxson Chowansky, soph.

Breakout candidates: WR Joey Flail, soph.; OT/NG Steven Davis, jr.; DT Robbie Weitz, jr.

Team strength: Experience

North Schuylkill has a winning season if ...: We don't look back at our past results, understanding that chasing winning takes commitment, accountability, making the right choices and being able to deal with adversity.

Schedule: Aug. 21 (scrimmage), Danville, 10 a.m.; Aug. 27, at Mount Carmel; Sept. 3, Blue Mountain; Sept. 10, Jim Thorpe—; Sept. 17, Palisades—; Sept. 25, at Pen Argyl—, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, Northern Lehigh—; Oct. 8, at Notre Dame-Green Pond—; Oct. 15, Salisbury—; Oct. 22, at Tamaqua—; Oct. 29, at Pottsville—

—Denotes league game

— Compiled by Leroy Boyer