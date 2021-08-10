HS FOOTBALL: 20 Teams/20 Days, Mount Carmel
Aug. 10—The Republican Herald will profile one of the area's high school football teams entering this season each day between now and team scrimmages Aug. 21.
Today's team is:
Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes
Head coach: John Darrah (7th season)
2020 record: 2-2
League/Division: Heartland Conference III
3 key players lost to graduation: Reed Witkowski, Damon Dowkus, Michael Balichik
3 key returning players: LB Julien Stellar, sr.; DB Pedro Feliciano, sr.; OL Dalton Moser, sr.
Breakout candidate: DB Cole Spears, soph.
Team strength: Offensive line, defensive line
Biggest thing you need to work on during preseason camp: Execution of scheme
Mount Carmel has a winning season if ...: Our team holds one another accountable in upholding our core values.
Schedule: Aug. 21 (scrimmage), Pottsville, 9 a.m.; Aug. 27, North Schuylkill; Sept. 3, at Hughesville—; Sept. 10, at Shikellamy; Sept. 17, Montoursville; Sept. 24, at Southern Columbia—; Oct. 1, Bloomsburg—; Oct. 8, Danville; Oct. 15, at Loyalsock—; Oct. 22, Warrior Run—; Oct. 29, at Shamokin
— Denotes league game
Wednesday's Team: Jim Thorpe
— Compiled by Leroy Boyer