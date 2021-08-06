HS FOOTBALL: 20 Teams/20 Days, Schuylkill Haven
Aug. 6—The Republican Herald will profile one of the area's high school football teams entering this season each day between now and team scrimmages Aug. 21.
Today's team is:
Schuylkill Haven Hurricanes
Head coach: Mike Farr (17th season)
2020 record: 2-7
League/Division: Schuylkill/Colonial White
3 key players lost to graduation: RB/LB Mason Reber, OL/DL Ian Tokarick, OL/DL Braden Hoffer
3 key returning players: TE/LB Shane Pothering, sr.; RB/DB Kevin Fitzpatrick, sr.; RB/LB Connor Goehring, jr.
Breakout candidates: QB/DB Travis Richie, soph.; RB/LB Aiden Myers, soph.; OL/DL Josh Jenan, sr.; RB/DB Aidan Clauser, soph.; OL/DL Chris Donne, sr.; TE/DL Tayshaun Smith, jr.; WR/DB Layden Hertz, fr.; RB/DB Logan Carl, soph.
Team strength: We have very good young skilled players and two very good kickers.
Biggest thing you need to work on during preseason camp: Depth. Trying to get experience fast.
Schuylkill Haven has a winning season if ...: We play good defense. We are looking for a step change improvement on the defensive side.
Schedule: Aug. 21 (scrimmage), Renaissance Academy Charter, 10 a.m.; Aug. 27, at Marian; Sept. 3, Panther Valley; Sept. 10, at Williams Valley; Sept. 17, at Tri-Valley; Sept. 24, Pine Grove—; Oct. 1, at Palmerton—; Oct. 8, Mahanoy Area—; Oct. 15, at Minersville—; Oct. 22, at Catasauqua—; Oct. 29, Blue Mountain
—Denotes league game
— Compiled by Leroy Boyer