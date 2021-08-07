HS FOOTBALL: 20 Teams/20 Days, Nativity
Aug. 7—The Republican Herald will profile one of the area's high school football teams entering this season each day between now and team scrimmages Aug. 21.
Today's team is:
Nativity Green Wave
Head coach: Pat Mason (5th season, 18th overall)
2020 record: 5-4
League/Division: Schuylkill/Colonial Blue
3 key players lost to graduation: RB/LB Jacob Hoffman, TE/DL T.J. Wagner, WR Keegan Brennan
3 key returning players: QB/DB Cody Miller, sr.; RB/DB Stephan Spolski, sr.; RB/LB Jack Miller, sr.
Breakout candidates: RB/LB Charles Schuster, sr.; OL/DL Kyle Kenton, jr.; TE/LB Brayden Feisel, sr.
Team strength: We return our entire offensive line from last year, led by three-year starter Bennett McNamara.
Nativity has a winning season if ...: We can replace our entire defensive line that was lost to graduation and we can stay healthy.
Schedule: Aug. 21 (scrimmage), Pine Grove, 10 a.m.; Aug. 27, Milton; Sept. 3, at Kutztown; Sept. 10, Conwell-Egan; Sept. 17, Mahanoy Area; Sept. 24, at Panther Valley—; Oct. 1, Shenandoah Valley—; Oct. 8, at Tri-Valley—; Oct. 15, at Marian—; Oct. 22, Williams Valley—; Oct. 29, at Minersville
—Denotes league game
— Compiled by Leroy Boyer