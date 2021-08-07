HS FOOTBALL: 20 Teams/20 Days, Nativity

Aug. 7—The Republican Herald will profile one of the area's high school football teams entering this season each day between now and team scrimmages Aug. 21.

Today's team is:

Nativity Green Wave

Head coach: Pat Mason (5th season, 18th overall)

2020 record: 5-4

League/Division: Schuylkill/Colonial Blue

3 key players lost to graduation: RB/LB Jacob Hoffman, TE/DL T.J. Wagner, WR Keegan Brennan

3 key returning players: QB/DB Cody Miller, sr.; RB/DB Stephan Spolski, sr.; RB/LB Jack Miller, sr.

Breakout candidates: RB/LB Charles Schuster, sr.; OL/DL Kyle Kenton, jr.; TE/LB Brayden Feisel, sr.

Team strength: We return our entire offensive line from last year, led by three-year starter Bennett McNamara.

Nativity has a winning season if ...: We can replace our entire defensive line that was lost to graduation and we can stay healthy.

Schedule: Aug. 21 (scrimmage), Pine Grove, 10 a.m.; Aug. 27, Milton; Sept. 3, at Kutztown; Sept. 10, Conwell-Egan; Sept. 17, Mahanoy Area; Sept. 24, at Panther Valley—; Oct. 1, Shenandoah Valley—; Oct. 8, at Tri-Valley—; Oct. 15, at Marian—; Oct. 22, Williams Valley—; Oct. 29, at Minersville

—Denotes league game

Sunday's Team: Shamokin Area

— Compiled by Leroy Boyer

