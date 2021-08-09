HS FOOTBALL: 20 Teams/20 Days, Williams Valley

Aug. 9—The Republican Herald will profile one of the area's high school football teams entering this season each day between now and team scrimmages Aug. 21.

Today's team is:

Williams Valley Vikings

Head coach: Tim Savage (10th season)

2020 record: 8-1

League/Division: Schuylkill/Colonial Blue

3 key players lost to graduation: TE/LB Jesse Engle, QB/S Bryce Herb, WR/DB Jake Herman

3 key returning players: C/LB Jackson Yoder, sr.; OT/DE Ezi Hite, jr.; WR/DE Hunter Wolfgang, sr.

Breakout candidates: QB/RB/DB Alex Achenbach, soph.; RB/WR/LB Logan Williard, jr.; WR/DB Brady Evans, jr.

Team strength: Depth, experience and athletes' ability to play several positions. Return five of top six interior linemen from last season.

Biggest thing you need to work on during preseason camp: Timing, cohesion on offense, discipline and scheme on defense.

Schedule: Aug. 21 (scrimmage), at Upper Dauphin, 10 a.m.; Aug. 27, Mahanoy Area; Sept. 3, at Pine Grove; Sept. 10, Schuylkill Haven; Sept. 17, at Minersville; Sept. 24, at Bloomsburg; Oct. 1, Panther Valley—; Oct. 8, at Marian—; Oct. 15, Shenandoah Valley—; Oct. 22, at Nativity—; Oct. 29, Tri-Valley—

—Denotes league game

Tuesday's Team: Mount Carmel

— Compiled by Leroy Boyer