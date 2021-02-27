HS DIVING: Tide's Snukis bids for district gold

Feb. 27—POTTSVILLE — If you visit Greta Snukis at her Pottsville home, don't be surprised if she's walking around the house on her hands.

Walking on her hands and doing handstands — with her hands in the position they should be as she enters the water — are two of the dry-land training techniques the Pottsville senior has incorporated into her regimen to improve her diving.

The 2020 Schuylkill League girls' champion, Snukis is hoping her increased training pays off when she competes today in the District 11 Class AA Diving Championships at Emmaus High School. The girls' competition is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the boys' competition scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Only six girls qualified for the Class AA diving competition. In addition to Snukis, local competitors include Melissa Ellis and Olivia Lang of Schuylkill Haven and Kylee Fehr of Blue Mountain.

There is only one entrant in the Class AA boys' competition, ACC's J.T. Heinze. Blue Mountain's Michael Levkulic, the 2020 Schuylkill League champion who placed third at districts last season, missed most of the season due to injury and will not compete today.

"I have a trampoline," Snukis said, describing her dry-land workout routine. "When it doesn't snow, I go out on the trampoline and do some drills to work on form.

"I do handstands around my house ... I walk around on my hands just for fun. I'll practice putting my hands in the same position as when you enter the water. I'll do some ab workouts at my house, which has helped.

"On my trampoline, I'll practice front flips, back flips, twisters ... just some basic drills that would help me for when we get back on the board."

The 18-year-old Snukis incorporated more dry-land training into her practice routine this season due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic — a three-week shutdown from mid-December to early January and then the cancellation of the Schuylkill League Diving Championships — and the large number of canceled practices and rescheduled meets because of wintry weather.

It's helped her in the pool, as evidenced by her scores during the season.

In nine dual meets, Snukis averaged 200.2 points, breaking the 200-point mark in her final three competitions. Snukis scored 201.97 points Feb. 11 against Tamaqua, compiled 225.45 points Feb. 16 against North Schuylkill and tallied 232.25 in the season finale against Blue Mountain on Feb. 17.

No other Schuylkill League girls' diver reached 180 points during a dual meet this season.

"It's been really irritating the past couple of weeks, having practices canceled and meets being rescheduled. It's been really throwing me off," Snukis said. "I've been doing my best to do some dry-land training, which has obviously helped me a lot with my doubles and with my harder dives. You can see the improvement from my past years, which is really nice."

Snukis said it was tough to get through this pandemic-affected season mentally. She said she had to work through some mental blocks on her easier dives, and credited Pottsville diving coach Debbie Logothetides for helping her battle through it.

Snukis also praised Logothetides — who is retiring after this season — for pushing her to attempt harder, more difficult dives as the season has progressed.

Snukis' score of 232.25 against Blue Mountain fell just short of breaking the Ned Hampford Natatorium six-dive record of 241.20 set by Tamaqua's Nikki Schock in 1996 and the Pottsville team record of 251.00 set by Sami Phillips in 2003.

"She's been pushing me harder to do my doubles, my twister dives that are 2.7s, 2.3s," Snukis said of Logothetides. "I've been working really hard on those, training every Saturday for two hours on just twisters and doubles."

Snukis scored 387.25 points in winning the 11-dive Schuylkill League championship in 2020 but then struggled at districts, placing fourth with 253.65 points. Her goal today is to break the Pottsville school 11-dive record of 405.50 set by Phillips in 2003.

Only the district champion in each classification, boys and girls, advances to the PIAA Diving Championships slated for March 13 at Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg. In years past, the top-two Class AA finishers, both boys and girls, qualified for states.

Last year's District 11 Class AA champion, Alexa Fegley of Moravian Academy, and runner-up Anna Petke of Bethlehem Catholic, both return, making Snukis' quest to make states a challenging one. Fegley scored 332.90 points a year ago, while Petke collected 305.75.

Snukis is hoping that her increased training gives her a leg up on the competition, and a District 11 gold medal around her neck.

