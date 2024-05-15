HS BASEBALL (Tuesday's games): Bradley, Lenahan lead Comets past West

Winning pitcher Nick Bradley struck out 11 as Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 3-1, in a Lackawanna League Division I baseball game Tuesday.

Jake Lenahan had two doubles to lead the Comets.

AJ Levandoski struck out 10 in five innings of work for West Scranton.

West Scranton 000 100 0 — 1

Abington Heights 200 001 x — 3

WP: Nick Bradley 7IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 11SO

LP: A.J. Levandoski 5IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 10SO

2B: Jake Lenahan (AH) 2.

Record: WS 12-7, 7-6; AH 17-3, 11-3

Scranton Prep 8, Riverside 7

At Scranton Prep, Zander Condeelis had three hits, including two doubles, and the Cavaliers defeated Riverside in eight innings.

Roman Valvano and Johnny Petroski each added three hits of their own.

Chase Taddonio paced the Riverside offense, logging two hits in four plate appearances.

Riverside 132 100 00 — 7

Scranton Prep 000 601 01 — 8

WP: Paul Rusincovitch 5 2/3IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 0BB, 4SO

LP: Connor McNally 3 2/3IP, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 2SO

2B: Zander Condeelis (SP) 2, Brian Kellogg (SP), Chris Graff (RIV).

Records: RIV 14-6, 12-2; SP 8-6, 9-8

Delaware Valley 11, Valley View 7 (8 inn.)

At Valley View, Alex Calvario scattered four hits over three scoreless innings of relief and Delaware Valley rallied to beat Valley View in eight innings in a Division I game.

Liam Onofry paced Delaware Valley with three hits, while Kyle Chabak added two.

Zach Cwalinski struck out six batters to lead Valley View.

Delaware Valley 001 320 14 — 11

Valley View 300 031 00 — 7

WP: Alex Calvario 3IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 2SO

LP: Eric Newton 4 2/3IP, 7H, 7R, 4ER, 4BB, 4SO

2B: Jordan Andino (VV).

Records: VV 9-11, 4-10; DV 8-12, 7-7

Elk Lake 10, Carbondale Area 1

At Elk Lake, Dawson Sherman struck out eight batters and the Warriors defeated Carbondale Area in a Division III game.

Isaac Gesford hit a triple, which highlighted a 10-run second inning for Elk Lake.

Nick Sopko had two hits for Carbondale Area and Mason Baron knocked in Tyler Donato with the Chargers’ only run.

Carbondale Area 000 100 0 — 1

Elk Lake 0(10) 0 000 x — 10

WP: Dawson Sherman 5IP, 6H, 1R, 0ER, 3BB, 8SO

LP: Krystel Calderon 4IP, 7H, 10R, 8ER, 5BB, 4SO

3B: Isaac Gesford (EL).

Records: CA 7-11, 6-6; EL 13-5, 11-2