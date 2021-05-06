HS BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: Big games on tap for Thursday

May 6—Today is a big day in Schuylkill League baseball.

Today's league schedule includes three games that pit playoff contenders against each other. Breaking down each of today's big games will let us analyze the three Schuylkill League division races as we continue toward the Schuylkill League playoffs slated for May 17 and May 19 in Pine Grove.

Let's hope Mother Nature cooperates today.

Division I

Pottsville (7-8, 6-3 D-I) travels to North Schuylkill (10-7, 6-3) in a battle of teams tied for the Division I wild-card spot.

Division leader Blue Mountain (11-4, 9-1) has already clinched a Schuylkill League playoff spot and will win the Division I title with a North Schuylkill victory today since the Eagles have swept the Spartans.

North Schuylkill downed Pottsville 11-7 in a wild night game April 16 at Steidle Field, and the two teams have had their share of wild battles over the years at Robert Wetzel Field. Should be interesting, with aces Tanner Walacavage (NS) and John Holobetz (Pottsville) slated to take the hill.

Looking ahead, North Schuylkill faces Lehighton on Monday and must finish its suspended game with Pine Grove (Wednesday). The Tide host Tamaqua (Monday) and Blue Mountain (Wednesday).

Jim Thorpe (10-7, 5-4), still in the mix for the wild-card spot, has league games remaining with Tamaqua (today), Blue Mountain (Monday) and at Pine Grove (Wednesday).

Division II

In Division II, backyard rivals Williams Valley and Tri-Valley square off today along Route 209 outside of Tower City. Any time these two teams meet is always a fun time.

The Vikings pounded the Dawgs 13-0 in five innings in their first meeting April 15. Tri-Valley (10-3, 8-1 D-II) hasn't lost since and leads both Williams Valley (13-3, 8-2) and Schuylkill Haven (13-3, 8-2) by one-half game in the Division II standings.

This game has several layers of playoff implications. A Williams Valley win gives the Vikings a season sweep (an important tiebreaker) and leaves all three Division II challengers with two league losses — providing Schuylkill Haven wins at Minersville today.

Story continues

A Tri-Valley win, though, leaves the Dawgs with a two-game lead over the Vikings with one week left in the regular season.

Next week, Tri-Valley visits Schuylkill Haven on Monday, hosts Nativity on Wednesday and entertains Weatherly on Saturday. Williams Valley visits Nativity on Monday and hosts Minersville on Wednesday. Schuylkill Haven plays the Dawgs on Monday, then hosts Shenandoah Valley on Wednesday.

It's still anybody's race to win, but today's game will have a major say in how it ends.

Division III

In a matchup of the two top teams in Division III, Panther Valley hosts Shenandoah Valley today, looking to clinch its first Schuylkill League division title since 2008.

The Panthers (14-3, 8-2 D-III) won the first meeting 3-2 in Shenandoah on April 15. Panther Valley can clinch the division title with a victory. The Devils (8-8, 6-4) need a win today and some help to stay in it.

Next week, Panther Valley visits Minersville (Monday) and Weatherly (Friday), while Shenandoah Valley has games remaining with Weatherly (Monday) and Schuylkill Haven (Wednesday).

Tri-Valley League

Looking west, Upper Dauphin is in the hunt for another Tri-Valley League title with two-plus weeks remaining.

Entering today, Line Mountain (8-3, 7-2) and Newport (9-3, 8-3) are tied for the top spot, with Upper Dauphin (8-5, 7-3) one-half game back. The Trojans, who have won six of their last seven games, still have six league games remaining, including today against Newport and two against Line Mountain (Friday; May 17).

Still a long way to go here.

Berks League

Hamburg's loss to Wyomissing on Monday hurt the Hawks' chances to win the Section III title. Wyomissing (10-3, 8-1) sits atop the division, followed by Hamburg (12-5, 8-3) and Oley Valley (12-2, 7-2). Oley Valley has defeated the Hawks twice.

Still, Hamburg is in good shape to reach the eight-team Berks League playoffs, slated to be held May 13, 17 and 19 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading.

Stat leaders

The area's individual leaders in the following categories through games played Monday. A list of batting average leaders will appear at the end of the regular season:

Doubles — Keenan Cryts, Blue Mountain, 7; Mason Evans, Williams Valley, 7; Luke Bensinger, Hamburg, 7; Conner Licklider, Hamburg, 7; Jared Marykwas, Jim Thorpe, 6; Julian Rickert, Marian, 6; John Adams, Minersville, 6; 8 others, 5

Triples — Nic Joseph, Williams Valley, 3; Ryan Grace, Blue Mountain, 2; Evan Stanakis, North Schuylkill, 2; Keegan Brennan, Nativity, 2; Fletcher Eades, Nativity, 2; Shane Pothering, Schuylkill Haven, 2; Jake Herman, Williams Valley, 2; Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area, 2; Conner Licklider, Hamburg, 2

Home Runs — Jaxson Chowansky, North Schuylkill, 4; Chase Herb, Tri-Valley, 3; Cody Orsulak, Panther Valley, 3; Tristan Baer, Hamburg, 3; 8 others, 2

Pitching Victories — Mason Ulsh, Schuylkill Haven, 6-0; Kaleb Maksimik, Shenandoah Valley, 5-1; Hunter Shuey, Hamburg, 5-2; 7 others, 4 wins

Baseball Power Poll

Through games played May 5

Team Rec. Prev.

1. Blue Mountain 11-4 3

2. Hamburg 12-5 2

3. Tri-Valley 10-3 5

4. Schuylkill Haven 13-3 6

5. Williams Valley 13-3 1

6. Panther Valley 14-3 8

7. Jim Thorpe 10-7 NR

8. North Schuylkill 10-7 4

9. Pottsville 7-8 10

10. Upper Dauphin 8-5 NR

— Compiled by Leroy Boyer

