HS BASEBALL: Long-time Upper Dauphin coaches honored for years of service

Aug. 9—ELIZABETHVILLE — The smile on Tim Williard's face stretched from ear to ear.

Once he figured out the party was for him, Steve Klinger was at a loss for words.

The two long-time Upper Dauphin baseball coaches were honored Sunday afternoon at a dual retirement party held at Villa Schiano's Italian Restaurant.

Organized by Klinger's wife, Bev, and Williard's daughter, Heather Reed, the surprise party honored two men who have combined to coach Upper Dauphin's baseball teams in some fashion for the past 50 years.

Nearly 80 people, a group that included former players, rival coaches, former umpires, friends and family, filled the restaurant to honor the two coaches and tell stories of past Upper Dauphin teams.

The surprise was pulled off by telling the two coaches they were going to a birthday party for Williard's wife, Carol, who turned 75 on Sunday.

"I really was not expecting this," said Klinger, 73. "It makes your heart feel good that the years you put into coaching, the lives you touched, you really appreciate something like this."

Added the 75-year-old Williard, "I'm impressed. I should have figured this, that my daughter would have pulled something like this off. They had me."

Klinger began his Upper Dauphin coaching career as an assistant under Joe Marra in 1971. He became the Trojans' head coach in 1977, guiding UDA through the 1991 season before taking time off to coach girls' basketball at his alma mater, Tri-Valley, for 12 years.

He returned to Upper Dauphin as an assistant coach in 2003, was the UDA head coach in 2004-05, was an assistant coach under Scott Deitrich in 2006, was the head coach again from 2007-10 and then served as an assistant under Ryan Lentz and Brad Deitrich from 2011 through last season.

Klinger's 1986 squad won the school's first District 3 championship, reaching the second round of states before falling to eventual state champion Salisbury. His 1991 club was the District 3 AA runner-up and fell to Pine Grove in the first round of states.

Klinger recollected about his first club, which featured future professional player and Reading Phillies manager Steve Roadcap, and the 1986 squad that was led by future minor league pitcher Brad Hassinger.

"I usually share with the ballplayers, the most recent ones, the high moments in Upper Dauphin baseball history," Klinger said. "The teams that we had ... they always gave 100 percent."

When Klinger stepped down following the 1991 campaign, the late Pete Sitlinger served as head coach until in 1996. Williard joined the UDA staff as an assistant coach under Klinger in 1984 and was on the Trojans' staff in some capacity since except for two seasons: 1990 and 2004.

Williard was the Upper Dauphin head coach from 1997-2003 and guided some of the most successful teams in UDA history.

Upper Dauphin reached the District 3 championship game five straight seasons from 1997-2001, winning Class A titles in 1999 and 2001. UDA was 106-17 in that span, losing in the Class AA East final 3-2 to Wyalusing in 1998 and to Camp Hill in the Class A East final in 2001.

"We had a great bunch of kids," said Williard, who balanced coaching with his job as an industrial engineer at Reiff & Nestor. "Over the years, I can't say enough about the kids. I just enjoyed it, that's what kept me coming back. Working with young men, trying to build character.

"It isn't all about winning and losing ballgames. It's about teaching life. I think we did that."

Lentz, who played for Williard and then had both coaches on his staff, said Sunday's party paid tribute to two Upper Dauphin legends who served as role models for five decades of UDA players.

"We always joked that the two of them forgot as much about baseball as we would ever know," Lentz said. "Their personalities, both of them were very relatable. They were able to adapt. They survived the test of time, the two of them.

"It's pretty unbelievable. Both of these men, being role models for young men, coaching them, spanning for five decades, from the '70s to 2020. It's kind of surreal.

"Upper Dauphin has lost ... to the average person, no one has any idea what they've lost. This is the end of a dynasty."

