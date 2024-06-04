HS BASEBALL: 'Field of Dreams' senior all-star game to return

Graduating seniors from the Lackawanna League will once again get the chance to play a final game in their high school careers with the return of the "Field of Dreams Game."

Lackawanna County, in partnership with the Lackawanna County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer Initiative and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are collaborating to bring back the baseball all-star game. It is scheduled for Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m. at PNC Field in Moosic.

Admission is $5 and proceeds benefit the Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer Initiative. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Twenty of the Lackawanna League's 24 teams will be represented and are broken up into long-time league rivalries. The teams will be named after the two Major League Baseball teams that have made PNC Field — and Lackawanna County Stadium before that — their home.

Players from Abington Heights, Carbondale Area, Delaware Valley, Elk Lake, Honesdale, Lackawanna Trail, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Montrose, Old Forge and West Scranton will play for the Bombers, representing the New York Yankees.

Holy Cross, Mountain View, North Pocono, Riverside, Scranton, Scranton Prep, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and Western Wayne players will comprise the Fightins, representing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Brian Minich of West Scranton will coach the Bombers, while Brian Jardine from North Pocono will pilot the Fightins.

Each team will have 22 players, who were nominated by their coaches. The league coaches then voted for the best players by position.

Four players from West Scranton are on the Bombers roster: Samson Repshis, T.J. Giannetti, A.J. Levandoski and Jason Williams. Abington Heights has three players — Jake Lenahan, Lincoln Anderson and Mark Nazar — as does Honesdale in Peter Modrovsky, Nate Greene and Grant Tonkin.

Joe Granko, who was the top vote-getter, and Dom Palma are Old Forge's representatives. Keaton Phillips and Lawson Hawke will represent Delaware Valley. Riley Rovinsky and Tyler Uram will represent Lakeland and Patrick McComb and Andrew Dovin will represent Montrose.

Rounding out the squad are Rob Waters of Carbondale Area, Issac Gesford from Elk Lake, Zach Angelo of Mid Valley and Lackawanna Trail's Luke Leventhal.

Wallenpaupack and Scranton Prep each have four players on the Fightins. From the Buckhorns are Jordan Santiago, the second-leading vote-getter, Eli Peifer, Jake Holbert and Gannon Decker. From the Cavaliers are George Stallman, Zander Condeelis, Blake Decker and Matt Kalinowski.

Mountain View, North Pocono and Riverside have three players apiece. From the Eagles are Noah Barnes, Riley Jagger and Bronson Kilmer. From the Trojans are Zach Hatala, Cole Dymek and P.J. Egner. From the Vikings are Casey O'Brien, Pat Higgins and Jason Cottle.

Dan Jacklinski and Ryan Yevitz were selected from Scranton. Completing the team are Nic Borgia of Holy Cross, Colton Stone from Susquehanna and Western Wayne's Ethan Grodack.