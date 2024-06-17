HS BASEBALL: Bombers pitching stops Fightins in Field of Dreams Game

MOOSIC — It should be no surprise that pitching dominated the “Field of Dreams Game.” Some of the Lackawanna League’s best arms took the mound at PNC Field on Sunday afternoon for the return of the senior all-star game.

Eight Bombers pitchers held the Fightins without a hit for 7.2 innings before combining on a two-hitter to earn a 3-1 win before a paid crowd of 461.

“There were some monsters from the Lackawanna League going today,” Bombers coach Brian Minich of West Scranton said. “So, we knew it was going to be a quick game with not many hits and not many runs scored. Just slammers. Guys who have been torturing teams for the last four years.”

Players from Abington Heights, Carbondale Area, Delaware Valley, Elk Lake, Honesdale, Lackawanna Trail, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Montrose, Old Forge and West Scranton comprised the Bombers. The Fightins roster was made up of players from Holy Cross, Mountain View, North Pocono, Riverside, Scranton, Scranton Prep, Susquehanna, Wallenpaupack and Western Wayne.

Jake Lenahan of Abington Heights started for the Bombers and threw two innings. He was followed by relievers who each threw one inning: Joey Granko from Old Forge, Pete Modrovsky of Honesdale, West Scranton’s T.J. Giannetti, Honesdale’s Nate Greene, A.J. Levandoski from West Scranton, Tyler Uram of Lakeland and Isaac Gesford from Elk Lake.

“It was an amazing atmosphere and an honor to get the chance to start in a game like this,” Lenahan said. “Squaring off against my buddy from Wallenpaupack (Eli) Peifer. Last two years, we’ve had a lot of head-to-head matchups and they’ve always been great games.

“You could see it on both sides, the best pitchers in the area. Guys who dominated all year. Everybody just went out and did the same business as usual like you saw during the regular season.”

Wallenpaupack’s Eli Peifer got the start for the Fightins and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. He was followed by relievers Dan Jacklinski of Scranton, Bronson Kilmer from Mountain View, Colton Stone of Susquehanna, Holy Cross’ Nic Borgia, Ethan Grodack of Western Wayne and Mountain View’s Riley Jagger. Each threw one inning.

Combined, the Fightins pitchers allowed only four hits: singles by Abington Heights’ Mark Nazar (first inning), Gesford (seventh), Mid Valley’s Zach Angelo (eighth) and a sixth-inning double by Greene.

“It was awesome to be out here and able to play with all the other all-stars,” Peifer said. “It was a real cool opportunity to play here with and against some guys I’ve played with for a long time.

“You look at the numbers this year, there were a lot of good pitchers. Everyone threw really well this year and everyone threw really well today. It shows the pitching in this area is really good.”

The Fightins took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Gannon Decker of Wallenpaupack drew a leadoff walk against Lenahan. He stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored one out later on a groundout to first by Scranton Prep’s Matt Kalinowski.

After that, though, the Fightins couldn’t do much of anything offensively.

“I think it was the combination of a lot of really good pitchers that took the mound today and hitters who probably haven’t been in a routine like they have been the last couple of weeks,” Fightins coach Brian Jardine from North Pocono said. “You put that combination together and that’s the type of game you are going to get.”

Some good defense backed up the Bombers pitching. For example, Modrovsky made a nice running catch of a sinking looper hit down the left-field line by Decker with a runner on to end the top of the fifth.

“I know Gannon Decker’s hitting, so I’m used to that lefty slice that tails toward the line,” Modrovsky said. “I just tried to play it the best I could.”

It stayed a 1-0 game until the bottom of the fifth.

With one out, Lawson Hawke of Delaware Valley walked and stole second. Old Forge’s Dom Palma then hit a fly ball to right that the fielder lost in the sun for a two-base error, allowing Hawke to score. An errant throw on the play allowed Palma to take third. He scored on a groundout by Uram to make it 2-1.

Greene led off the Bombers sixth with a booming double to the warning track in left. He scored with two outs when a fly ball hit by Carbondale Area’s Rob Waters was misplayed by the left fielder for an error to make it 3-1.

“When you have that type of caliber on both teams, you’ve got to take every advantage,” Minich said. “Fortunately, a couple things went our way and didn't go their way. You don't like to see that in an all-star game, but it was still a little competitive with the rivalries split up. But all in all, it was a great game for both teams. A great day for Lackawanna League baseball.”

Meanwhile, the Bombers were aware they hadn’t allowed a hit into the eighth inning. Finally, Grodack hit a chopper up the middle for a two-out infield single.

"The kids were all staring at the scoreboard to see what they scored it," Minich said. "When a hit came up, they were like, 'Challenge it!'"

The next two batters — Casey O’Brien from Riverside and Kalinowski — walked to load the bases. But Uram escaped the jam with a strikeout.

Gesford came on to pitch for the Bombers in the ninth. He allowed a leadoff walk to Scranton’s Ryan Yevitz and Mountain View’s Kilmer followed with a single to right. But Gesford got a flyout, then induced a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

“To be honest, I hadn’t pitched in a while,” Gesford said. “I just focused on throwing strikes and doing what the coaches asked me to do. My guys had my back on that double play.

“The atmosphere was great and the whole event was awesome. I just had a great opportunity to finish out the game.”