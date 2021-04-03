HS BASEBALL: 2021 area high school baseball capsules

Apr. 3—Area High School Baseball Preview Capsules

SCHUYLKILL LEAGUE

DIVISION I

Blue Mountain

Head coach: Bill Dobrolsky (2nd season)

2019 record: 23-4 overall, 10-2 Division I. Division I wild card, Schuylkill League champion, District 11 Class 5A champion, PIAA Class 5A state semifinalist

Returnees: Derrick Yuengling (sr., p-ss), Alex Tidmore (sr., c), Keenan Cryts (sr., p-of), Brady Bedway (sr., 2b-c), Preston Sincavage (sr., of-c), Skyler Devitt (sr., inf-of), Mikey Myro (jr., p-ss)

Newcomers: Josh Norris (sr., p-of), Brady Faust (sr., p-inf), Connor Meisner (jr., of-1b-p), Gavin Guers (jr., c-p), Adam Carroll (jr., p-1b), Branson Devitt (jr., of), Ryan Grace (soph., p-3b-1b), Andrew Rautzhan (soph., 3b-p-of), Derek Walasavage (soph., inf-of), Brodey Shappell (jr., of), Kory Faust (soph., inf-of)

Outlook: Eagles return two starters in the Bucknell-bound Yuengling and Tidmore and several other role players from their 2019 team that won Schuylkill League and District 11 Class 5A titles and reached the state semifinals. Eagles also have a bevy of players who played a lot of baseball in the past year. Finding the right mix will be key for Dobrolsky, who will make his head coaching debut today. When push comes to shove, the three-time defending league champions should be in the hunt for a fourth title in a row. Division I favorite.

Jim Thorpe

Head coach: Joe Marykwas (4th season)

2019 record: 9-12, 6-6 D-I. District 11 Class 4A qualifier

Returnees: Jared Marykwas (sr., p-inf), James Lordi (jr., p-of), Jared Joyce (sr., inf-of-p), Ian Hubbard (sr., c-of)

Newcomers: Caiden Hurley (sr., of-inf-p), Michael Cadogan-Dougherty (sr., inf-p-of), Damien Richebacher (jr., p-inf), Spencer Hunsicker (sr., of-p), Colby McHugh (jr., of-inf-p), Garrett Lienhard (soph., inf-p), Blaine Dart (sr., inf-of), Drew Wimmer (jr., c-inf), Rich Strack (soph., inf-p), Chip Baldassano (soph., of-p), Ed Weaver (jr., inf)

Outlook: Olympians have a solid 1-2 pitching punch in Lordi and Marykwas and some strong hitters in Hubbard and Joyce. Depth is a concern, so Olympians need to stay healthy, especially their pitchers. Have the talent to return to the District 11 playoffs and make a run at a Schuylkill League playoff spot. Definitely a team to watch this season.

Lehighton

Head coach: Corey Schaeffer (2nd season)

2019 record: 5-15, 1-11 D-I

Returnees: Randy Bongiorno (sr., 3b-p-1b), Grant Schaeffer (sr., 2b-p), Josh Steigerwalt (jr., p)

Newcomers: Max Hoffman (sr., p), Branden Kocher (sr., c-p), Jayden Gable (sr., ss), Dylan Bowman (sr., 1b-p-3b), Richie Failla (sr., util), Ian Rarick (soph., util-p), Norman Greene (jr., of-p), Jason Bauder (sr., of-p), Jimmy Marks (sr., 2b-c), Aiden Rarick (fr., util), Tyler Poole (fr., c)

Outlook: Steigerwalt gives the Indians a reliable No. 1 pitcher on an otherwise very inexperienced team that lacks depth. Schaeffer has several players that can play a variety of positions, so finding the right people to put at the right spots will be key. Need to be solid in every aspect of the game to be competitive in the division.

North Schuylkill

Head coach: Nick Brayford (20th season)

2019 record: 22-4, 12-0 D-I. Division I champion, Schuylkill League runner-up, District 11 Class 4A champion, PIAA Class 4A quarterfinalist

Returnees: Jake Hall (jr., inf-p), Tanner Walacavage (sr., of-p), Logan Burke (sr., c-p)

Newcomers: Josh Chowansky (jr., of), Jaxson Chowansky (fr., of-p), Anthony Markosky (sr., inf-p), Dylan Dietz (sr., util-p), Dylan O'Neill (jr., inf-p), Evan Stanakis (jr., of-p), Tyler Slotterback (jr., of), Mike Zahodnick (jr., inf-p), Pat Cooney (jr., c-inf), Gavin Whalen (soph., of).

Outlook: Spartans may have the most potent offense in the league, but what will determine their success this season is their pitching and defense. North Schuylkill doesn't have the pitching depth it has had in previous campaigns. Walacavage is a solid No. 1, but the rest of the Spartans pitchers are untested at the varsity level and must prove themselves. Defensively, the Spartans have made 13 errors in their first three games; obviously, that's an area that must improve. If Brayford's club gets the right mix of pitching and defense, a return to the league playoffs is a strong possibility. Division title contender.

Pine Grove

Head coach: Keith Lehman (22nd season)

2019 record: 8-12, 3-9 D-I

Returnees: Ethan Hannevig (jr., p-ss), Josh Leininger (sr., p)

Newcomers: Hunter Legarht (sr., of), Shea Morgan (sr., p-inf-of), Donovan Copeland (sr., 1b), Hunter Deichert (jr., p-2b), Gavin Umbenhauer (jr., p-of), Caden Conrad (jr., of), A.J. Koppenhaver (jr., 1b-of), Jacob Strubhar (jr., of), Logan Zimmerman (jr., p-1b), Brad Anderson (soph., of-inf), Trey Kolb (soph., 3b-p), Brandon Unger (soph., c-inf), Adam Burke (soph., p-3b), Dan Zimmerman (soph., c-inf), Garrett Brandt (soph., of-p), Ty Drumheller (fr., p-inf), Lane Lehman (fr., of), Owen Hannevig (fr., p-inf), Hunter McConnell (fr., 3b-p)

Outlook: Cardinals will be an extremely young and inexperienced group that has not only gotten off to a tough start, but is fighting some injuries as well. Lehman's squad does has some athletes that have been successful in other sports and will need to build off that winning atmosphere and work ethic. Getting solid pitching will be critical if Cards are to return to the postseason after missing the district playoffs in 2019.

Pottsville

Head coach: Mike Welsh (11th season)

2019 record: 11-11, 7-5 D-I. District 11 Class 5A semifinalist

Returnees: John Holobetz (sr., p-inf), Patrick Yoder (sr., p-inf)

Newcomers: Mike Sukeena (jr., p-of), Darren Yost (jr., inf), David Cook (sr., 1b-p), Brennan Adams (jr., inf-p), Luke Salem (jr., c), Ethan Selinko (sr., of-p), Ben Kull (sr., p-inf), Marcus Ashfield (sr., of), Nico Boris (sr., of), Dylan Bohorad (sr., of), Bryce Jenkins (sr., c), Daniel Marmas (sr., inf), Tanner Conrad (jr., of), Aiden Elo (jr., of-p), Tyler Kull (jr., inf), Aidan Murhon (jr., c), Brady Teresavage (jr., of), Nick Chivinski (soph., p-inf)

Outlook: The Crimson Tide will be tough to beat any time the Radford-bound Holobetz takes the hill. Yoder, who's headed to East Stroudsburg, gives Pottsville a solid No. 2. After that, however, the Tide are very inexperienced and will need some of those players to step into major roles, especially offensively. Playing solid defense behind their pitchers will be critical. Will be competitive in the division just based on their pitching alone. The Tide's success will be determined by the defense behind them and if they can score enough runs. League playoff contender.

Tamaqua

Head coach: Jeff Reading (20th season)

2019 record: 5-15, 3-9 D-I

Returnees: Nate Wickersham (sr., c-p-of), Mason Moyer (jr., p-3b-of)

Newcomers: Jimmy Akins (sr., of), Aaron Coccio (sr., p-2b-ss), Tyler Hazlett (sr., of), Logan Hess (sr., p-of), Brady Miller (sr., p-c-1b), Kaleb Mushock (sr., c-p-of), Joel Schellhammer (sr., p-1b-of), Lucas Schickram (sr., 1b-3b), Jake Shelton (sr., p-1b-of), Thomas Case (jr., p-of), Anthony Coccio (jr., of), Chase Andrews (soph., p-2b-ss), Lucas Milot (soph., p-2b-ss), Zander Coleman (fr., p-2b-ss-3b)

Outlook: Wickersham and Moyer are the only two returnees from a squad that went an uncharacteristic 5-15 two years ago. This year's group is very inexperienced and will need to gel quickly as a unit to be successful. There's talent on the roster, but Blue Raiders have to focus on getting better each day.

DIVISION II

Minersville

Head coach: Joel Motuk (4th season, 8th overall)

2019 record: 10-11, 5-8 D-II. District 11 Class AA qualifier

Returnees: Gabe Davis (sr., p-of), Hayden Paukstis (sr., p-inf), Alex Lohin (sr., p-of)

Newcomers: Koda Whalen (sr., p-inf), Dylan Smith (sr., c-of), Brett Chikotas (sr., p-of), Ethan Larkin (sr., p-of), John Adams (jr., p-inf), Jason Cullen (jr., inf-of), Evan Motley (jr., inf-of), Mike Rizzardi (jr., inf-of-c), Dakota Fitzpatrick (jr., of-c), Connor Beck (soph., inf-of-p), Tylar Bosack (soph., inf), Brock Polinsky (soph., of-p), Jake Sekellick (soph., inf), Corey Wank (soph., inf), Tristen Miller (jr., inf), Jack Maley (fr., inf), John Dry (fr., inf-of), Connor Schwalm (fr., inf-p-c), Lorenzo Yourey (fr., inf-p-of), Cade Schultz (fr., c-inf), Luke Stevenosky (fr., of-c)

Outlook: Miners return a solid nucleus that features several talented pitchers and a strong group of youngsters that had success in recent summers as part of the Branch/Miners Teener League team. Davis went 2-4 as a varsity starter in 2019 and will be counted on to carry pitching staff. How Miners play defense and if they can score runs against tough divisional pitching foes will determine success. A return to the District 11 playoffs is a good possibility.

Nativity

Head coach: Chris Polm (10th season)

2019 record: 10-12, 4-9 D-II. District 11 Class A runner-up

Returnees: Jake Kuperavage (sr., 1b-p), Keegan Brennan (sr., ss-p), Cooper Chiplonia (sr., util-p), Fletcher Eades (jr., c-of), Bryce Lesher (jr., 3b-p)

Newcomers: Dylan Schreffler (sr., util-p), Stephen Modesto (jr., p-of), Connor Denion (sr., 1b-3b), Bennett McNamara (jr., 1b-of-p), Nolan Ferhat (fr., util-p), Cameron Strauss (soph., util-p), Ryan Sickle (soph., 1b-3b-p), Luke Messina (sr., 2b-of), Justin Sickle (jr., 1b-p), Tyler Novack (soph., of-c), Ethan Grabowski (fr., c-2b), Ryan Strauss (fr., 2b-p), Brandon Smith (fr., ss-p)

Outlook: The Hilltoppers have an ace in the Bloomsburg-bound Kuperavage and a strong core around him. Will need other pitchers on the squad to step up and provide pitching depth. Offensively might be Nativity's key. If the Hilltoppers can hit, they'll be right there at the end in both the Schuylkill League Division II race and District 11 Class A title chase.

Schuylkill Haven

Head coach: Scott Buffington (44th season)

2019 record: 19-6, 11-2 D-II. Division II champion, Schuylkill League semifinalist, District 11 Class AA champion, PIAA Class AA quarterfinalist

Returnees: Mason Ulsh (sr., p-inf), Jack Higgins (sr., inf-p), Jacob Houtz (sr., inf-of-p)

Newcomers: Dawson McAllister (sr., of), Owen Umbenhaur (sr., inf-of-p), Cole Canfield (jr., inf-p), Jack Davis (jr., of), Cody Donton (jr., of), Kevin Fitzpatrick (jr., of), Mike McGoey (jr., inf-of-p), Shane Pothering (jr., c), Trae Sanders (soph., inf-p), Ryan Schaeffer (soph., inf-c-p), Ryan Sisko (soph., inf-p), Conlan Buletza (fr., inf-p), Aidan Clauser (fr., of-c)

Outlook: The Hurricanes return arguably the best pitcher in the Schuylkill League in the Quinnipiac-bound Ulsh, have a solid No. 2 in Houtz and a strong infield leader in Higgins — all three of which started on Haven's 2019 district title team. Combine those three with a group of players fresh off winning the 2020 Schuylkill County Teener League title, and the Hurricanes should be primed for another successful season. Winning a sixth straight Division II title will be tough, but Haven has the pieces to do it. Division title contender.

Tri-Valley

Head coach: Jordan Lehman (1st season)

2019 record: 16-7, 9-4 D-II. District 11 Class A champion, PIAA Class A qualifier

Returnees: Chase Herb (sr., of-1b), Justin Parobek (sr., 1b), Jonas McGrath (jr., p-inf), Devin Wertz (jr., p-inf), Brody Smith (jr., p-of)

Newcomers: Kameron Wetzel (soph., p-ss), Aidan Nye (soph., c), Jake Tietsworth (soph., p-util), Kole Miller (soph., p-inf), Layne Yoder (fr., of-inf), Blake Adams (sr., of), Ralph Johnson (sr., of), Levi Murray (jr., c), Braxton Schwartz (soph., c), Lucas Scheib (fr., p-1b), Luke Wehry (fr., p-inf)

Outlook: The Dawgs have a new leader in the dugout in Lehman, son of Pine Grove coach Keith Lehman and former star pitcher at Pine Grove and West Chester University. He takes over a club that has the most feared hitter in the league in Herb, who hit six homers in 2019, and a talented group of youngsters that has experienced a ton of success at the Teener League level with Hegins. Key to the Dawgs' success will come on the hill, as Tri-Valley lacks the dominant No. 1 pitcher that Nativity, Haven and Williams Valley have. A preseason injury to Smith complicates that matter. Finding the right mix on the mound will determine where the Dawgs finish at the end. Division title contender.

Williams Valley

Head coach: Steve Barner (4th season)

2019 record: 16-7, 10-3 D-II. District 11 Class AA runner-up

Returnees: Bronson Kelly (sr.), Bryce Herb (sr.), Jesse Engle (sr.), Zak Underkoffler (sr.), Jake Herman (sr.), Mason Evans (sr.), Owen Shoop (jr.)

Newcomers: Nic Joseph (jr.), Nathan Cole (jr.), Logan Williard (soph.), Brayden Shadle (soph.), Aidan Barner (fr.), Gavin Sutton (fr.), Andrew Welker (sr.), Caden Deibert (jr.), Ashton Gonder (soph.), Jimmy Lemmon (soph.), Ethan Fite (soph.), Ben Ulsh (soph.), Mikey Mislyan (soph.), Jarred Stroup (soph.), Drew Buffington (fr.)

Outlook: No team in the Schuylkill League returns as much varsity playing experience as the Vikings, who have seven returning starters and several pitchers back from a 16-7 squad in 2019. With Herb, Kelly and Evans on the hill and big bats like Engle, Underkoffler and Herman in the lineup, Williams Valley has all the ingredients to build a championship club. Can the Vikes win District 11 titles in three sports in the same school year? We'll see. Division II favorite.

DIVISION III

Mahanoy Area

Head coach: Jim Mayberry (4th season)

2019 record: 2-16, 1-12 D-III

Returnees: Noah Zilker (jr.), Bryson Soult (sr.), Sonny Napoli (jr.), Caden Burke (jr.), Slayden Wargo (sr.), Aaron Bickowski (sr.)

Newcomers: Ben Terry (sr.), Brady Alansky (fr.), Dylan Davidson (fr.), Lucas Karnish (fr.), Isaac Abrachinsky (sr.), Mason Billus (sr.), Alex German-Nero (sr.), Chris Zubris (sr.), Joey Noraka (soph.), Kyler Shapansky (soph.), Ryan Donella (fr.), Daniel German-Nero (fr.), Devin "DJ" Nunemacher (fr.), Ayden Soult (fr.)

Outlook: The return of several pitchers and a strong group of incoming freshmen have the Bears excited for the 2021 campaign. It's been a tough stretch for Mahanoy Area in recent years, but the Bears should be more competitive than in years past. Should improve on their 2019 record.

Marian

Head coach: Tony Radocha (7th season)

2019 record: 16-7, 10-3 D-III. Division III champion, District 11 Class AA semifinalist

Returnees: Luke Walser (sr., inf-of-p), Jake Chulock (sr., inf-p), Dante Agosti (sr., inf-of), Julian Rickert (sr., c), Owen Brady (sr., inf-of-p), Mason Gibson (jr., inf-p)

Newcomers: Joe Walko (soph., c-inf-p), Chase Petrilyak (soph., of-p), Jake Bobish (soph., inf-p), Matt Martin (soph., of-p), Andrew Baran (soph., of-p), Yohan Vizcaino (soph., c-inf), Brian Hinkle (fr., inf-p), Lachlan Segedy (fr., inf-c-p), Kolton Bubnis (sr., inf), Walt Pavlik (jr., of), Hunter Gallagher (soph., of), Rawlin Melendez (soph., inf-p), Riley Katchur (fr., inf), Dylan Newton (fr., inf).

Outlook: Colts will be an underclassmen-heavy squad that will be looking to get better every day and every game. Marian does not have a pitcher on its roster that threw a varsity inning in 2019, so developing a pitching staff will be priority No. 1. Despite the inexperience, Radocha's squad has talent and the offensive firepower to be competitive in every game and should be in the hunt for a sixth straight Division III title. Division title contender.

Panther Valley

Head coach: Richie Evanko (6th season)

2019 record: 15-8, 10-3 D-III. District 11 Class AA semifinalist

Returnees: Johnny Byers (sr., p-inf-of), Derek Pavlik (sr., p-inf-of)

Newcomers: Louie Clouser (sr., of), Patrick Boyle (sr., inf), David McAndrew III (soph., p-c-of), Cody Orsulak (soph., p-c-inf-of), Michael Pascoe (soph., p-c-inf-of), Bradley Hood (soph., p-1b), Aiden Rohrbach (soph., p-inf-of), Matt Engler (soph., p-c-inf), Aleck Jewells (fr., inf-of), Chase Weaver (fr., p-of), Andrew Kokinda (fr., p-inf), Hayden Goida (fr., p-c-inf-of), Stephen Hood (fr., p-inf-of), Tyler Black (fr., p-inf-of)

Outlook: Panthers will be young — very young — with just four seniors and no juniors on their varsity roster. However, PV has a stellar group of incoming freshmen and several talented sophomores waiting for their chance to shine on the varsity diamond. What the Panthers have that the other teams in Division III don't is pitching depth. If PV can play solid defense and scratch across enough runs, the Panthers' first Schuylkill League division title since 2008 is a good possibility. Division III favorite.

Shenandoah Valley

Head coach: Jeff Maksimik (19th season)

2019 record: 8-13, 4-9 D-III. District 11 Class AA qualifier

Returnees: Owen Kosar (jr., inf-p), Luke Matta (jr., inf-p), Nick Mikita (jr., inf-p), Bobby Boris (jr., of-p)

Newcomers: Bernardo Cruz (jr., of), Joey Vevasis (jr., c-of), Kaleb Maksimik (soph., of-p), Brady Najda (fr., inf-of-c), Nick Ryan (fr., inf-p), Ben Mentusky (fr., of), Jake Matta (fr., inf-p)

Outlook: The Blue Devils have no seniors, only 11 total players and no JV team, so staying healthy and COVID free will be critical this season. Despite the low numbers and youth, the Devils have talent and pitching depth in Luke Matta, Maksimik and Kosar that should keep them competitive in every game. With a strong group of eighth-graders on the way, Devils might be a year away. Will be competitive in division and battle for District 11 playoff spot.

Weatherly

Head coach: Brian Kaminski (1st season, 9th overall)

2019 record: 1-19, 1-12 D-III

Returnees: Ben Ramirez (sr., 3b-p-ss), Yasin Zuberi (sr., ss-p), Trevor Lowman (sr., cf)

Newcomers: Antonio Colecio (sr., c-3b), Giuseppe Covelo (sr., 1b-p), Jake Solonoski (sr., of-util), Chris Schemitz (sr., of), Tanner Hinkle (soph., of), Nathan Tripp (soph., of-p-1b), Ian McLaurin (soph., 2b-ss), Ismail Zuberi (soph., of), Jack James (fr., p-ss), Klaus Eroh (fr., of-p)

Outlook: Kaminski returns to the helm after a five-year absence, having served as the Wreckers' head coach from 2008-15. His job this season will be to revive the Wreckers' program after a lack of numbers forced Weatherly to abandon its 2019 season after six games, forfeiting the final 14 contests. Making positive strides and gaining experience along the way is the goal for this season.

TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE

Upper Dauphin

Head coach: Brad Deitrich (4th season)

2019 record: 16-5, 14-2 TVL East. Tri-Valley League East Division champion, Tri-Valley League overall champion, District 3 Class AA qualifier

Returnees: Nathan Wise (sr., p-inf), Tyler Cleveland (sr., p-inf), Colten Zerby (sr., p-of-inf)

Newcomers: Holden Stiely (sr., p-inf-of), Dawson Klinger (sr., p-c-inf), Brock Troutman (jr., c-p-inf), Hunter Zerby (jr., p-c-inf), Brady Morgan (soph., inf-of), Isaac Hepler (soph., p-inf-of), Landon Mace (soph., p-of-inf), Chase Crosby (fr., p-c-of-inf), Jonah Peterson (fr., p-of-inf), Serene Boyer (sr., of), Dominic Fulkroad (sr., of), Anthony Fernandez (soph., of), Jordan Zerby (soph., inf-of), Ben Engle (fr., inf), Tegan Engle (fr., of-inf), Aidan Roadcap (fr., p-of-inf)

Outlook: The Trojans return a pair of leaders in Tri-Valley League first-team selection Wise (.433, 29 hits, 16 RBIs in 2019) and Cleveland, who leads a deep pitching staff. Trojans have only 19 players total in the program, so staying healthy will be important. If UDA wants to compete for another TVL title, the Trojans will need several youngsters to quickly step into major roles, both on the mound and in the lineup. Tri-Valley League contender.

BERKS LEAGUE

Hamburg

Head coach: Nick Evangelista (12th season)

2019 record: 21-8, 8-2 Berks III. Berks League runner-up, District 3 Class 4A runner-up, PIAA Class 4A state semifinalist

Returnees: Hunter Shuey (sr.)

Newcomers: Tristan Baer (jr.), Conner Licklider (soph.), Luke Bensinger (soph.), Nathanael Gilbert (soph.), Jacob Fegley (sr.), Brayden Kamp (jr.), Morgan James (soph.), Connor Gruber (soph.), Drew Weidenhammer (sr.), Ethan Kennedy (sr.), Haden Long (jr.), Seth Keeney (sr.), Colton Werley (jr.), Austin Miller (jr.), Collin Baer (soph.), Abdiel Soto (soph.), Jared Heck (fr.), Cohen Correll (fr.), Isaac Krick (fr.), Braden Fetherolf (fr.), Austin Gould (fr.), Alexander Leck (fr.), Brody Kutzler (fr.), Kyle Houck (fr.)

Outlook: Shuey is the lone holdover from the 2019 squad that beat North Schuylkill in the state quarters and lost to Selinsgrove in the state semis. The University of North Carolina Greensboro-bound pitcher/outfielder is the senior leader on a relatively young Hawks squad that opened the season with a pair of impressive wins over Conrad Weiser and Annville-Cleona. Hawks compete in Berks III with Oley Valley, Berks Catholic, Wyomissing and Schuylkill Valley and should battle Oley for division crown.