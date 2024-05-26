Advertisement

Hradecky exempts Kossounou from blame for red card in Cup final

dpa
·1 min read
Referee Bastian Dankert (R) shows Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou (L) the yellow-red card during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and AC Monza at the Allianz Stadium. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky exempted team-mate Odilon Kossounou from any blame after he received a red card in the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Kossounou saw a second yellow card in the 44th minute for a foul on Boris Tomiak. Leverkusen played the entire second half with 10 men but held on to claim the title with a 1-0 win, thanks to Granit Xhaka's goal in the 16th.

"It was the first red card for us this season so it was a terrifying moment. But we controlled it (the game) well, without a real big threat from the opponent," Hradecky told reporters after the game.

"He (Kossounou) played a fantastic season, we also played for him. An unlucky action, it's part of football. But he's a great guy who also deserved to be champion," the goalkeeper stressed.

Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (C) holds up the trophy while celebrating with teammates after the German DFB Cup final soccer match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Olympiastadion. Uwe Anspach/dpa
Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky (C) holds up the trophy while celebrating with teammates after the German DFB Cup final soccer match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Olympiastadion. Uwe Anspach/dpa