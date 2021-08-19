HPU women's soccer looks forward to challenge

Aug. 19—HIGH POINT — WIth the entire starting lineup from the end of last season returning, the High Point University women's soccer team kicks off the season Thursday night at UNC Greensboro.

The match with the Spartans starts a tough nonconference schedule that coach Brandi Fontaine hopes will challenge her team before less-challenging Big South play, something the Panthers didn't have last season when they played just UNCG and a Big South schedule because of COVID-19.

The lack of a challenge turned out to be a problem in the conference tournament final when they couldn't overcome an early push from Campbell and suffered an emotional 4-3 loss that kept themout of the NCAA tournament.

"Defensively, we hadn't been challenged," Fontain said. "We were in possession of the ball most of the time, and we hadn't been exposed whether if was a counter-attack or defensively. It didn't force us to think about our defending and we have to now. Now we have to get it right and we'll be a lot more prepared."

Because of that and having an experienced team that includes a pair of "extra year" graduate students, midfielders Chole LeFranc and Juilette Vidalfrom France, Fontaine chose a hard nonconference schedule. The challenges include a trip to Wake Forest on Sunday, contests at Tennessee and Richmond, and home matches against UNC Wilmington, East Carolina and James Madison.

"I think this group is ready for it," Fontaine said. "I wouldn't have put it together if I didn't think they were ready. They're the most experienced as far as a starting group, but they need that challenge. Last year, being undefeated, they weren't challenged enough. We wanted something that gives them adversity and exposes their weaknesses so they can keep growing. Especially with Chloe and Juiette coming back for another year, if there is going to be a team to challenge somebody like Wake Forest or Tennessee, this is the group that can do it.

"And we believe in our freshmen coming in. They may not help right away but they've settled in and they're going to give us some depth later in the season."

The starting lineup returning includes Sam Gerhart, Salome Pratt and Skyler Prillaman at forward; LeFranc, Vidal and Carsyn Gold in the midfield; the back line of Alex Deperno, Shaylyn Owen and London Lewis plus Morgan Hairston in goal.

Gerhart was named last seasons's Big South Offensive Player of the Year and made all-conference first team along with Freshman of the Year selection Prat, LeFranc, Vidal, DePerno and Hariston.

Gerhart was by far the Panthers' top scorer with 11 fouls and also dished four assists. Pratt provided six goals and one assist; Vidal, four goals; and Prillaman, three goals and six assists.

"I think our scoring is going to spread out a little bit," Fountain said. "At one point, Sam started to steal the show. We had a lot of people scoring at one point and then Sam took over towards the end.

"She started strong and then finished strong while other players sprinkled in points like Skyler started adding points later in the season. I think Sam will have a good season but we should be spread out across our front line. We have a freshman, Emily Mashinski, and we have our transfer from Ole Miss, Fain Buete, who should be an exciting player for us. She likes to shoot from midfield and that's something we haven't gotten out of our midfielders yet."

Emma Schlosser joins the back line after playing on the wing. Fontaine said she also expects two freshmen to vie for playing time at outside back, Carli Smith and Megan Garmey, and two who could get time at centerback, Shannon McGovern and Sydney Konzman.

The Panthers have split a pair of exhibition games, defeating Davidson 3-0 and losing toNorth Carolina, 6-1.

"We saw some fight in them in the last game last year when we got down, and we didn't know if that was a normal thing for them because we hadn t been challenged all year," Fontaine. "But we saw that again in the Carolina game. Davidson, we had most of the control of the game but we didn't score early like season. So to see them not give up and knock in some goals in the third period was nice.

"Then playing UNC and the score being what it was, we played until the end. So it's good to see that and we're going to need it because this is the hardest schedule we've played."

Tonight's game against UNCG starts at 7 p.m.

"We managed to control the score against them the past two seasons," Fontaine said. "But they're going to come after ys so like the rest of our nonconference schedule, it won't be easy."

The goal for the Panthers is to not only win another conference championship but also break through with an NCAA tournament win.

"That's another reason for the schedule," Fontinae said. "We're going to play teams like we'll play in the first round of the NCAA tournament so we'll know what we have to do to win. We don't want to just win the conference tournament and make the NCAA tournament. We want to create some waves."

