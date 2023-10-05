HPU women's hoops adds scoring, defense

Oct. 5—HIGH POINT — The High Point University women's basketball team is an equal mix of old and new.

The Panthers have seven newcomers in addition to seven holdovers from a team that went 17-15, finished second in the conference at 13-5 and lost to Gardner-Webb in the Big South Tournament championship game.

"We're getting there," HPU assistant coach Brittany Brown after running a spirited, uptempo practice on Wednesday in place of head coach Chelsea Banbury, who is away on maternity leave. "It's all about time. We're trying to put everything in. It's early right now. There are a lot of things we're trying to learn and we're trying to build team chemistry, build a foundation. We've looked pretty good, but we can always get better."

The newcomers are headed by graduate transfer and High Point native Lauren Bevis, a 5-5 shooting guard, who averaged 15.4 points per game, hit 40.9 percent of her 3-point shots and torched High Point for 35 points in the Qubein Center while earning all-conference honors at Gardner-Webb.

Bevis has made 259 shots from 3 and scored 1,389 points while hitting 85.6 percent of her free throws in her career. She is expected to replace some of the scoring lost with the graduation of Skyler Curran, who averaged 14 points per game last season and 16.35 for her last three full seasons.

"She's a big transfer for us," Brown said. "She is a great leader and competitor and can score at all three levels. The biggest thing is how badly she wants to win. She can play either guard position but primarily we want her coming off screens and shooting the ball."

The Panthers also lost third-leading scorer Jenson Edwards (10.3 points per game), point guard Jordan Edwards (who is now on Banbury's staff) and injured point guard Coutrney Meadows.

Another transfer who is expected to offset the loss of Curran and Jenson Edwards is former Raqsdale product and grad transfer Faith Price, a 5-7 shooting guard who began her collegiate career at Campbell and averaged 10.4 points last season at UNC Greensboro.

"She can really shoot it and get to the basket as well," Brown said.

HPU returns last year's second-leading scorer Nakyah Terrell (10.4 points per game), senior forward Claire Wyatt, point guards Callie Scheier and Cydney Johnson, forwards Shrkira Baskerville, Anna Hager and Nevaeh Zavala plus 6-3 center Amaria McNear.

Wyatt, who started all 27 games in which she played, has recovered from back issues that kept her out of the last five games. Scheier, who provides a spark as a coach on the floor and hit 22 of 23 free throws last, is back after suffering a torn ACL in the middle of the season. Hager saw action in every game last season and Baskerville played in all but one.

The other newcomers include point guard transfers Aaliyah Collins and Bukky Akinsola, shooting guard and grad transfer McKenzier Maier from Wake Forest, freshman small forward Peyton Gerdes from Illinois and freshman shooting Emma Larios.

Collins, who played last season as a sophomore at Grand Canyon and as a freshman at Chicago State, is expected to help defensively. She averaged 8.7 points and 2.1 rebounds but grabbed 81 steals and dished 81 assists for the Antelopes after earning second team All-Western Athletic Conference honors at Chicago State on the strength of averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals.

"She can guard the ball 94 feet," Brown said. "She's lightning quick. Once she gets the steal she's going to right back in your face."

Akinsola is a junior college transfer who averaged 8,8 points per game last season for Moberly Area Community College in Missouri. Maier played in 31 games in four seasons at Wake Forest but provides the Panthers a player who has experience in a Power 5 program.

Brown said it was too early to tell which player groupings work the best together.

"We have no idea right now," Brown said. "We mix them up every day."

The Panthers will play in front of the general public for the first time against Barton in the Qubein Center on Friday, Nov. 3, and will open the regular season three days later at Virginia Tech.

