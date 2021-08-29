HPU volleyball sweeps Redbirds

Aug. 29—HARRISONBURG, Va. — The High Point University volleyball team notched its first win of the season with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 straight-set victory over Illinois State University as part of the JMU Invitational on Saturday inside Sinclair Gym.

The Panthers evened their record after a season-opening, five-set loss to James Madison on Friday,

High Point was led by newcomers Dylan Maberry and Sydney Palazzolo, as both had 12 kills in the match and a hitting percentage over .300. Palazzolo also chipped in three aces and six digs while Maberry had five digs and a block assist.

Maria Miggins was HPU's primary setter in the contest and recorded 33 assists to go with five digs and five kills. Gabrielle Idlebird and Maggie Salley each recorded four blocks to lead the team defensively at the net while freshman liberio Jenny Wessling built on her strong performance in her debut with a team-high 19 digs and two aces.

"I thought we competed today. Not just played, but competed," head coach Ryan Meek said. "The energy and physicality we had today were much better and our players stepped up to the challenge of playing another defending conference champion. We were quick on adjustments and played hard. We'll need to remember these lessons as we finish our tough preseason."

The Panthers were very efficient on offense, hitting .330 in the match with 44 kills and just 10 errors in 103 attempts. HPU was exceptionally strong in the second set, hitting an astonishing .609 in the frame with 15 kills and just one attack error in 23 attempts. Idlebird led the squad with a .583 hitting percentage in the match as she didn't commit a single attack error in her 12 attempts that yielded seven kills.

On Friday, HPU won the first two sets 25-22, 25-23 but could not keep JMU for winning the last three 25-16, 26-24, 15-13.

Maberry had a strong start to her Panther career with a team-leading 17 kills and four blocks in the match. Junior outside hitter Sopheea Mink and Idlebird joined Maberry in double digits with 14 and 13 kills, respectively, with Mink's being a career-best.

Miggins notched the fourth double-double of her career with 28 assists and 20 digs — leading the team in both categories. Fellow setter Mackenzi Thornburg narrowly missed out on joining her as the senior ended with 26 assists and nine digs. Wessling was the only other member of the Purple and White with double-digit digs, totaling 15 in her collegiate debut.

HPU finishes its play in the JUMU Invitational today against Virginia commonwealth at 1 p.m.