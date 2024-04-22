HPU ROUNDUP: Panthers sweep Presbyterian

Apr. 22—HIGH POINT — High Point University complete a three-game sweep of Presbyterian — winning 15-7 on Saturday and 10-6 on Sunday — in Big South Conference baseball at Williard Stadium.

Peyton Carr went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs in game one for Panthers, who led 9-1 through six innings. Eric Grintz also had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs while Adam Stuart added three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Brett Wozniak got the win, striking out four in 6 1/3 innings.

Cael Chatham went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run and four RBIs in game two for High Point, which led 7-0 through four innings. Charlie Klinger had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Konni Durschlag had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Matt Little struck out seven in six innings.

MEN'S GOLF

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. — High Point University reached the semifinals before falling in the Big South Conference men's golf championship Thursday through Sunday at Fripp Island's Ocean Creek Golf Course.

The Panthers finished the stroke play segment in first place — at minus-31, which was 18 strokes ahead of second-place Winthrop. Fred Roberts IV tied for medalist with Winthrop's Nick Mayfield at 9-under. Gregor Meyer and Grady Newton tied for third at 8-under while Miller Carr tied for seventh at 4-under.

The top four teams advanced to the match-play semifinals.

Newton, a former Oak Grove standout, won his match 5-&4. But High Point lost 3-1 against Gardner-Webb to end its season. Winthrop, which defeated Winthrop 3-1 in the semifinals, later defeated Gardner-Webb 3-1 to win the title.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High Point University won 13-10 against Furman in Big South Conference women's lacrosse Saturday at Furman.

Esprit Cha scored four goals for the Panthers (10-5 overall, 6-1 conference), who led 4-1 after one quarter and 7-4 at halftime. Shannon Smith added three goals and an assist, while Allie Connally had two goals and two assists to highlight the offense.

Joy Coffey (two saves) and Ava Welsh (three saves) split time in goal.

MEN'S LACROSSE

GENEVA, N.Y. — High Point University edged Hobart 11-10 in Atlantic 10 Conference men's lacrosse Saturday at Hobart.

Brayden Mayea, Ian Cann and Matt Lutzel each scored two goals to lead the Panthers (8-6 overall, 2-2 conference). Jack VanOverbeke added a goal and three assists while Jack Sawyer had a goal and an assist to key the offense.

Zack Overend made 13 saves in goal.

TRACK & FIELD

WINSTON-SALEM — High Point University tallied 10 podium finishes — including three victories — in the Wake Forest Invitational track meet on Friday at Wake.

Dae'Nitra Hester (women's 400, 53.90), Lindsay Cooper (women's 400 hurdles, 58.41) and Chris Van Niekerk (men's discus, 55.19m) won events for the Panthers.

Cooper (third — women's 100 hurdles, 13.64), Kelly Chaballa (third — women's javelin, 37.54), A'lajuwan Robinson (second — men's 200, 20.88), Deron Dudley (third — men's 200, 21.12), Kelly Bell (third — men's 400, 47.84), Reid Holloway (second — pole vault, 5.12m) and Van Niekerk (second — men's shot put, 18.37m) finished in the top three.