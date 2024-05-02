HPU ROUNDUP: HPU's Lindsey, Boswell earn Big South lacrosse awards

May 2—CHARLOTTE — High Point senior defender Aryss Lindsey was named Newcomer of the Year while Lyndsey Boswell was chosen Coach of the Year in the Big South Conference's annual women's lacrosse awards.

Lindsey is the first Big South Women's Lacrosse Newcomer of the Year, which recognizes the top non-freshman transfer playing in the Big South for the first time. She finished the regular season with 26 ground balls and 29 caused turnovers, while scoring three goals with one assist. She was selected Big South Defensive Player of the Week to open the season.

Boswell is now a seven-time Big South Coach of the Year honoree, as she led the Panthers to an 11-5 overall record — the program's most regular-season wins since 2019. High Point finished the conference season 7-1, marking the third-straight year with at least seven wins. The Panthers were the only Big South program to record four consecutive 20-goal matches this season (all in league play from April 3-13). They carry a seven-match win streak into this weekend's conference tournament.

High Point junior attacker Jordan Miles, junior midfielder Esprit Cha and Lindsey were named first-team all-conference, while senior midfielder Kay Rosselli was selected second-team all-conference. Sophomore defender Sydney Martin and junior midfielder Mandy Brockamp were named honorable mention, while redshirt-sophomore Tatum Mehring was selected to the all-academic team.

MEN'S LACROSSE

WASHINGTON — A half dozen High Point University players have been included as all-conference selections in the Atlantic 10's men's lacrosse annual awards.

Panthers attacker Brayden Mayea and midfielder Nick Rizzo have been chosen first-team all-conference, while defender Zach Brenfleck, midfielder Tommy Meehan, co-long stick midfielder Corey O'Connor and attacker Jack VanOverbeke have been named second-team all-conference.

Ian Cann and O'Connor were also selected to the all-rookie team.

MEN'S GOLF

HIGH POINT — High Point University men's golfer and Big South championship medalist Fred Roberts IV will participate in the regional rounds of the 2024 Division I Men's Golf Championships.

Roberts will play in the 54-hole Chapel Hill regional hosted by North Carolina at Finley Golf Club on Monday, May 13, through Wednesday, May 15. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Following Roberts' first-place finish in the conference championship, which earned him a berth in the regionals, he was named the first Big South Men's Golf Newcomer of the Year, which recognizes the top non-freshman transfer playing in the Big South for the first time.

TRACK & FIELD

CHARLOTTE — High Point University's Othmane El Gharissi, Reid Holloway and Shaun Thomas on the men's side and Auraine Viola and Brianna Malone on the women's side are among this week's Big South Conference track and field athletes of the week.

On the men's side, El Gharissi was the Track Athlete of the Week, Holloway was the Field Athlete of the Week and Thomas was the Freshman of the Week. On the women's side, Viola was the Field Athlete of the Week and Malone was the Freshman of the Week. USC Upstate's Kyonna Nixon was the Women's Track Athlete of the Week.

El Gharissi won the 5000m run at the Charlotte Invitational with a time of 13:50.42, which matched his Big South season-best effort and remains the eighth-fastest in conference history. He also placed third in the 1500m run with a time of 3:55.57.

Holloway cleared 5.23m in the pole vault for fourth-place at the Charlotte Invitational. It was his outdoor personal-best height and the fifth-best effort in Big South history, as well as the conference's top pole vault mark since 2018.

Thomas posted a mark of 2.05m in the high jump at the Charlotte Invitational for seventh overall, marking his fifth consecutive meet clearing at least 2.05m.

Viola cleared 4.05m in the pole vault at the Charlotte Invitational, just missing her season-best of 4.06m. She placed fifth overall in the event. Malone finished second in the 800m at the Charlotte Invitational with a time of 2:08.73. It is the top 800m performance in the Big South this season.

HIGH POINT — High Point University lost 15-12 against No. 13 Wake Forest in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Williard Stadium.

Peyton Carr doubled, homered and drove in three runs for the Panthers (24-22). Brayden Simpson also had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Cael Chatham doubled, homered and drove in two runs. Adam Stuart also homered and had two RBIs. Joey Tuttoilmondo took the pitching loss in short relief.

High Point opens a three-game weekend series Friday at USC Upstate.