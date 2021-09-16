HPU men's soccer edges Elon in OT

Sep. 16—HIGH POINT — Alex Abril scored a golden goal with 3:42 left in the first overtime and the High Point University men's soccer team defeated Elon 3-2 on Wednesday evening at Vert Stadium.

Abril took a throw in from David Greene and drilled a shot from about 15 yards on the right past Phoenix keeper Cam Pelle. Abril came back on the pitch about two minutes before he scored.

"I just wanted to give us a spark," Abril said. "On the goal, I saw an opportunity because I'm not sure they knew what they were doing. I saw an opportunity to capitalize on that. It was a really good job by Greenie to recognize what they were doing wasn't really right. He got the ball in quickly and got us a goal."

The goal saved a match in which the Panthers (2-3-0) squandered a two-goal lead in the last 7:44 of regulation despite having a man advantage.

Elon drops to 3-3-0.

Elon's Seth Hammond was given a red card for a deliberate hand ball in the box.

Sebastian Chalbaud took the ensuing penalty kick and ripped it to the left of Pelle.

HPU went up 2-0 when Caco Fernandez lifted a shot from the top left corner of the 18 box and found the right corner of the net.

Elon, however, turned up the pressure in the last 10 minutes as it played more like the team that was man up. Late in the 82nd minute, Jack Dolk received a sharp crossing pass from Victor Stromsten, shot from the right side and sent the ball inside the post on the left side.

A little over two minutes later, Stromsten tapped the ball over the goal line off a corner kick.

Chalbaud drilled a shot that Pelle stretched to save with 3:13 left, and Trent made a save when the Phoenix made a late attack with 20 seconds left.

Trent and Pelle each made three saves.