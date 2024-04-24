HP signs title sponsor deal with Ferrari F1 team

Scuderia Ferrari HP logo.

HP has signed a major sponsorship deal with the Ferrari Formula 1 team in the latest significant partnership between the sport and a technology giant.

The multi-year deal will see HP become a title sponsor of the team, which going forward will now be known as Scuderia Ferrari HP across both its Formula 1 and Esports series.

The new branding will be on show for the first time at the Miami Grand Prix in May 2024, which will also feature a new livery designed specifically for the partnership and the race.

Scuderia Ferrari HP

“With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit,” said Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc.

“Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities. Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation.”

Asides from branding, the partnership will see Ferrari's various racing teams deploy a range of HP technology and services, including adaptive PCs and devices, collaboration products and services, and printing capabilities, in order to try and boost performance on and off the track.

The two companies will also look to promote sustainable innovation through technology and sport, as well as looking to expand educational initiatives within their teams and communities.

“Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation," said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together."

HP is not the first technology firm to become the title sponsor of a Formula 1 team, as Oracle gained naming rights with Red Bull Racing in 2022.

Prior to its partnership with Ferrari, HP has been a presence in Formula 1 in the past, sponsoring Mercedes F1 and Williams in previous seasons.