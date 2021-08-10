HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World

Company unveils always-connected device with the HP Chromebook x2 powered by Qualcomm™ 7c and social hub for the home with the HP Chromebase All-in-One featuring a rotating screen

News Highlight: HP Chromebook x2 11

For ultimate mobile productivity, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is the world’s first Chromebook detachable powered by Snapdragon 7c, and the world’s first Chromebook detachable with optional 4G LTE.

News Highlight: HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One

The home’s new social hub, the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is the world’s first Chromebase All-in-One with a rotating display for improved browsing experiences.

News Highlight: HP M24fd USB-C Monitor

Works With Chromebook certified, the HP M24fd USB-C Monitor enhances the Chromebook experience by giving users the confidence to pair their laptop with a single cable for a more productive and comfortable experience.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. expanded its robust Chrome OS ecosystem for customers seeking ultimate versatility and mobility in today’s hybrid world, with the introduction of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop . HP also announced the new Works With Chromebook certified1 HP M24fd USB-C Monitor for a seamless user experience when pairing with Chromebooks and other accessories.



Today’s Chrome OS users seek technology solutions that support and optimize their lifestyle including hybrid work and family time, according to recent research from HP. They are not only purchasing a device that allows them to work from home (63%), but also buying a device for someone else (27%) within their household. In fact, 52% of respondents have children, which explains why 53% used Chrome OS for both work and school.2 Both the new HP Chromebook x2 and HP Chromebase AiO address these changes to deliver personalized experiences tailored to each user in the household.

“The last year and a half drastically shifted consumers to a new hybrid world, putting a focus on how they think about and use their devices, with a change from one PC per household to now one PC per person to work, live, and play,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “HP collaborated closely with Google to optimize our newest platforms, along with curating a superb and secure software and app ecosystem for the best possible experience on Chrome OS devices. As a result, we’re expanding our Chrome OS portfolio with the introduction of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One as users search for devices that help them seek a more personal, or family friendly experience, in today’s hybrid world.”

“With the new Chromebook x2 and Chromebase All-in-One, we’re thrilled to collaborate with HP to provide more people with the speedy, secure, and simple computing experience of Chrome OS,” said Alexander Kuscher, Director of Chrome OS Software at Google. “Whether it’s having peace of mind that your data is secure or that you’re able to get things done, we’re committed to meeting the needs of our users for work learning, or play, be it at home or on the go.”

HP Chromebook x2: Freedom to go Anywhere with Productivity and Entertainment

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is designed for users that want to stay productive and entertained, with the mobility of a smartphone but the productivity of a bigger, touch-centric device. The ultra-thin and durable CNC aluminum unibody design makes it ideal for an active, mobile lifestyle. The magnetic detachable keyboard and kickstand’s 170-degree positioning allows the device to adjust for the ideal mode to work, create, or share content.

This is the world’s first Chromebook detachable powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform3, designed for cloud-based operating systems like Chrome OS for improved power efficiencies, resulting in up to 11 hours of battery life.4 The Chromebook x2 is also the world’s first Chromebook detachable with optional 4G LTE5; paired with Wi-Fi 5. These features mean the device can be as mobile as a smartphone, but with the productivity of a full-featured laptop.

“The Chromebook x2 11 is the first device of its kind, demonstrating the breakthrough computing experiences made possible through the collaboration between Qualcomm, HP, and Google, and we are proud to enable this innovative design,” said Miguel Nunes, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our Snapdragon compute platforms are designed to power the experiences that consumers deserve like advanced camera capabilities that are perfect for delivering high-quality video conferencing in thin and fanless laptops. With up to 11 hours of battery life, LTE connectivity, and advanced camera capabilities, users can experience great productivity or entertainment experiences from virtually anywhere.”

Exciting features of the new HP Chromebook x2 11 include:

For a vivid experience watching videos and movies, along with online gaming, this is the world’s first Chromebook detachable with 11-inch 2K resolution, 3:2 ratio display. 6

For enhanced productivity on a detachable straight out of the box, the device includes a full-size keyboard with an oversized touchpad and is bundled with the HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Certified Pen . 7 The Chromebook’s 3:2 aspect ratio 6 allows users to write in portrait and landscape mode comfortably; and precision writing, drawing, and sharing has never been easier with HP QuickDrop, 8 Concepts, and the new Cursive App from Google.

For life-like video conferences and picture-perfect moments, there are two cameras – a 5 MP front-facing wide vision camera, along with an 8 MP rear-facing camera. And coupled with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the device offers a great experience when using Google Meet or other collaboration tools.

Access and download apps from Google Play Store, as well as games from the Stadia Streaming Game Service.

HP Chromebase All-in-One: The Social Hub for Your Home

The new HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is the world’s first Chromebase All-in-One with a rotating display,3 designed to be placed anywhere in the home for the ultimate family sharing, entertainment, and learning experience.

The HP Chromebase AiO features a unique design that is head turning and practical anywhere in the home, with a 21.5-inch FHD rotating touch display. The screen can tilt upwards 20 degrees, and easily rotate 90 degrees from landscape to portrait mode with a simple touch for new ways to experience entertainment and immersive content. Portrait mode allows for better viewing to read, to scroll through lengthy webpages and social posts, or to be more productive when taking notes, or creating and editing documents. And the HP Chromebase AiO’s split screen feature allows for viewing multiple pages simultaneously for enhanced productivity and versatility.

Along with the reimagining of an all-in-one display, the device features:

Intel® Core™ processors with up to 256 GB SSD storage and up to 16 GB DRAM memory to handle whatever coursework or entertainment needs are thrown at it.

An amazing audio and video experience for video calls and online learning, with Audio by B&O, dual 5W speakers, and a 5 MP camera with a large sensor to allow for dynamic adjustment from low lighting for higher quality images in any room. And easily turn on and off the camera and microphone with the Privacy Camera Switch.

Works With Chromebook certified 9 wireless Bluetooth mouse and keyboard keeps the space clean and cord free, and allows easy transitions from hands-free web browsing to a learning and productivity powerhouse in an instant.

HP QuickDrop to quickly and easily transfer content to and from mobile devices to the HP Chromebase AiO.

Built to last: the compact conical base design offers a small footprint for any room and is made with an internal die cast aluminum for added strength and stability. The elevated base offers improved air flow and helps protect from minor spills. The fabric-wrapped base is durable and kid-friendly, easily tolerating a gentle wipe with a damp cloth.

Google’s familiar tools and Chrome OS capabilities, including: A single log-in to seamlessly transition from an Android phone to the HP Chromebase AiO. Google User profile management so everyone in the family can have their own unique experience. Voice search via Google Assistant for hands-free and intuitive interaction. Ambient Mode to quickly access content or run a slide show of a photo library. Google Family Link for additional parental control setting and built-in Chrome OS security. Access Play Store apps on a bigger screen for a more immersive experience, and take advantage of Google Stadia Online gaming for a much-deserved game break. Immediate wake upon mouse movement or keyboard press, and rapid full-start only takes a few seconds.





“We were excited to collaborate with HP and Google to help deliver this world's first Chromebase AiO that delivers the evolving collaboration, entertainment, and learning experiences for today's families,” said Mandy Mock, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Desktop, Workstation and Channel Group at Intel Corporation.

New Works With Chromebook Certified Monitor from HP

The HP M24fd USB-C Monitor further expands the company’s Works With Chromebook certified line-up. Connecting to a Chromebook out of the box, with no additional setup or troubleshooting required, the Works With Chromebook certification signifies the product has been tested by Google to meet specific connectivity, input, and power requirements so users have a seamless and compliant pairing experience.

Built to work well with Chrome OS devices, the HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is equipped with a 65w USB-C cable that works with any USB-C capable laptop to connect and power the PC in one simple, single cord set up. This monitor also has HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe® certified technology that reduces blue light without impacting the colors shown.

HP’s Consumer Chrome OS Portfolio: Building on the World’s Most Sustainable Portfolio

HP continues to innovate across all areas of its business to build on the World’s Most Sustainable Portfolio.10 Today’s announced products feature:

HP Chromebook x2: features sustainably sourced packaging and is both Energy Star Certified and ePeat Gold certified. 11

HP Chromebase AiO: the speaker cloth is 100% recycled polyester, features sustainably sourced packaging, 12 and is both Energy Star Certified and ePeat Silver certified. 11

HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is sustainably made containing recycled materials and ocean bound plastics, and packaged in 100% recyclable packing.13



Pricing and Availability 14

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is expected to be available beginning in August with the HP Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen included at Best Buy. The device is also expected to be available in October with the pen included at HP.com for a starting price of $599.99.

The HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is expected to be available beginning in August at HP.com for a starting price of $599.99. The device will also be available at select US retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

The HP M24fd USB-C Monitor is expected to be available in October at HP.com for a starting price of $249.99.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Always Connected PCs require network connectivity and compatible networks. Battery life varies significantly based on settings, usage, and other factors.

©Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.





1 This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

2 “Chromebook Buyer Drivers and Profiles”, HP Inc. research, US national sample, January 2021.

3 Based on HP’s internal analysis as of August 2021 of Chromebook detachable PCs currently in the market. Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Qualcomm’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.

4 Battery Life with testing conducted by HP using Google Chrome OS power LoadTest. Battery life will vary, and the maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing for test details. Full charge battery life may decrease after Adaptive Battery Optimizer activation.

5 Based on HP's internal analysis as of August 2021. Detachable PCs currently in the market with Chrome OS. 4G module is optional, and must be configured at the factory. AT&T and T-Mobile networks supported in the U.S. 4G Module on select models and designed for up to 1 Gbps download speeds (CAT16 LTE with 4x4 antenna configurations). Theoretical speed based on 3 CA (carrier aggregations) network defined by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) specification. Requires activation and separately purchased service contract. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection speeds will vary due to location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 4G LTE not available in all regions.

6 Based on HP's internal analysis as of August 2021. Detachable 11" PCs currently in the market with Chrome OS. All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

7 HP Wireless charging USI Certified Pen sold separately or as an optional feature. Included in select skus.

8 To use HP QuickDrop, you need an HP Chrome OS device with the HP QuickDrop app. You also need either an Android device (phone or tablet) running Android 7 (Nougat) or higher, and/or an iOS device (phone or tablet) running iOS 12 or higher. The app has to be present on the 2 devices you are trying to pair. It MUST be downloaded on whatever iOS or Android device the user is trying to pair.

9 This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

10 Applies to HP PCs, Workstations and Displays manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver EPEAT® registrations by meeting all required criteria and achieving 50-74% of the optional points for EPEAT® Silver and 75-100% of the optional points for EPEAT® Gold according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

11 PEAT Silver: Based on US EPEAT® registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information

12 Outside Box and corrugated cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable: 100% outer box packaging and corrugated cushions made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers.

13 Based on HP's internal analysis. Display’s 85% post-consumer recycled plastic content consists of 5% ocean bound plastic materials by weight. 100% outer box packaging and corrugated cushions made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers.

14 Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.

