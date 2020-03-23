Hoyer joins Patriots as team rebuild quarterback unit after Tom Brady's exit

Photograph: Darron Cummings/AP

The New England Patriots have made their first move to reassemble their quarterback corps following the departure of Tom Brady with multiple sources saying they have agreed terms with Brian Hoyer. ESPN says the deal is for one year.

This will be the 34-year-old Hoyer’s third spell with the Patriots, who first signed him as an undrafted free agent out of college in 2009. He has served mainly as a back-up during a career that has taken in teams that include the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers. He was most recently at the Indianapolis Colts, where he started one game last season.

Hoyer is not a long-term solution for Brady, who left the Patriots last week and is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead Hoyer is most likely being brought in to add experience to a quarterback corps that also includes Jarrett Stidham, who has never started an NFL game. Cody Kessler is the other quarterback on the Patriots roster.

Stidham was drafted in the fourth-round by the Patriots last year, and head coach Bill Belichick may consider him as Brady’s successor this season. Other options include former league MVP Cam Newton, who is on his way out at the Carolina Panthers; Cincinnati Bengals veteran Andy Dalton; and former No1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who is on his way out of the Buccaneers after Brady’s arrival.

Hoyer has thrown 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 69 NFL games, 38 of which he has started.