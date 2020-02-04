Georgetown's leading scorer Mac McClung is not expected to play against Seton Hall on Wednesday as Patrick Ewing told Ava Wallace of the Washington Post.

This will be the second straight game that the guard will miss after injuring his foot in practice before Sunday's win over St. John's. Officially, McClung is listed as day-to-day.

On the season the sophomore guard is averaging over 16 points and 2.5 assists per game. He and forward Omer Yurtseven are the focal point of the offense now that the team is down to only nine scholarship players for the remainder of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When McClung is not on the court, there is a noticeable difference in how the offense flows. That is the case even with Yurtseven's commanding presence in the paint.

Seton Hall is the No. 12 team in the country, led by one of the most dynamic point guards in Myles Powell who dishes out 20 points every contest. Currently, they lead the Big East and are coming off their first conference loss of the season.

Missing McClung will leave a huge hole in the Hoyas' offense. When they played at Seton Hall earlier in January, McClung led the team with 20 points in a losing effort.

The Hoyas are still in need of another signature win if they want to keep any hope alive of making the NCAA Tournament. At home against Seton Hall is one of their last chances to do so.

There is hope for Georgetown though. Despite missing McClung against St. John's, the Hoyas rallied from down by 17 points to earn their third Big East victory on the season.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

Hoyas' Mac McClung expected to miss crucial matchup against Seton Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington