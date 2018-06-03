Hoy slams UCI for delays in Froome investigation

Chris Hoy feels delays in concluding the UCI investigation into Chris Froome are damaging cycling.

Froome returned an adverse analytical finding during his victory at the Vuelta a Espana in September, his test showing higher than permitted levels of the asthma drug salbutamol.

Team Sky and Froome maintain the rider did nothing wrong, and he was allowed to continue racing while the UCI investigates, winning the Giro d'Italia last month to complete cycling's triple crown of Grand Tour events.

Hoy says the wait for an outcome in the case is harming the sport as the iconic Tour de France moves into view.

Speaking to Omnisport, Hoy said: "It's not good for the sport and won't have been easy for Chris himself and having it leaked to the press, it should have been dealt with in the appropriate way at the appropriate time and there wouldn't have been all this speculation.

"The UCI need to sort it out and make a decision either way because until we get some sort of answer it's all just speculation. It's a shame because it would be nice just to be talking about his performance and nothing else.

"As an athlete and you're eligible to compete then you compete. It's the governing bodies who need to find some way of regulating this issue if it happens again because it's all speculation and what-ifs.

"Until there's any final announcement it's your opinion as opposed to just fact."

Froome was in fine form late in the Giro, the Briton topping the general classification to become only the seventh man to win the triple crown.

He secured the pink jersey with a sensational solo break on stage 19, Froome mastering the Colle delle Finestre before soaring clear in Sestriere.

The lead was secured atop Monte Jafferau and Froome held on for the final two stages to complete a stunning win that sees him hold all three of the major titles simultaneously.

Story Continues

"It's an outstanding achievement and it all came out of nowhere," HSBC ambassador Hoy added.

"People were more focused on [Simon] Yates and the challenge with [Tom] Dumoulin.

"Froome had almost been written off but his performance on the 19th stage was quite incredible.

"One of the most impressive stages I've ever seen, it was quite mind blowing really."

Chris Hoy was speaking at the HSBC London Sevens on behalf of HSBC. The title sponsor of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is working in partnership with World Rugby to reach new fans, support the growth of Rugby Sevens worldwide and fulfil their shared goal of helping the sport thrive in the long term.