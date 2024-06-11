Hoy agrees two-year deal to stay with Castleford

Tex Hoy has played five games for Castleford Tigers [SWPix]

Tex Hoy has agreed a two-year contract that will keep him with Castleford Tigers until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

Hoy only joined Castleford in April on a deal until the end of the campaign after leaving Hull FC.

In that time, the 24-year-old Australian, who can play either full-back or stand-off, has played five games and scored two tries for the Tigers.

"You can see in the first few games what Tex is capable of. He brings excitement to what we can do in attack," said Castleford's director of rugby operations Danny Wilson.

Hoy moved over to England for the start of the 2023 season from NRL side Newcastle Knights.

He made 24 appearances for Hull, before leaving the club a day after the departure of head coach Tony Smith.

But he joined the Tigers a few days later where he has made a positive early impression.

Wilson told the Castleford website: "The coaches have been really happy with how he has settled in and I think he quickly became a fans’ favourite, so we set about getting that deal done as quickly as possible."

Castleford Tigers