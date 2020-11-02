How Michigan State football's Antjuan Simmons' finger made the difference vs. Michigan

Antjuan Simmons kept his eyes on Hassan Haskins the entire time.

The Michigan running back lined up at quarterback in the wildcat for a second straight time. A play earlier, he had taken the direct snap, shuffled into the middle of the line and quickly gotten swallowed up by Michigan State’s Dashaun Mallory.

On third-and-4 with about 3 minutes left before halftime Saturday, Haskins caught the ball again, shuffled to his right, then cocked the ball in his right arm. With defensive tackle Jalen Hunt in his face, the Wolverine lofted a looping toss toward Carter Selzer, free behind the Spartans’ defense.

Simmons took five steps toward Haskins, then quickly changed direction and, off a one-step backpedal, leaped at the goal line. The 6-foot, 225-pound senior linebacker reached his right arm skyward and caught just enough air to tip the ball. He nearly intercepted it, but Selzer knocked it away.

Michigan StateÕs Antjuan Simmons, right, nearly intercepts a ball intended for Michigan's Carter Selzer, left, during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan settled for a field goal, making Simmons' play not only the difference between three points and seven, but also the difference in MSU’s 27-24 victory at Michigan Stadium.

And it allowed Simmons, the senior from Ann Arbor who went to school across the street at Pioneer High, to beat the Wolverines for the second time in his career.

“Definitely happy. definitely excited,” Simmons said after the game. “I said it last week after the (Rutgers) game that we would be a better team this weekend. I said that, I meant it. … I made sure that everybody knew that we were going to a big game, a big rivalry game, and we had to play for 60 minutes. This game went all the way up until the very last play.”

Simmons, who served as a de facto captain for the second straight game, tied fellow linebacker Noah Harvey with a team-high 11 tackles, equaling his personal best. He also had two of MSU’s seven pass breakups.

“The most important thing getting ready for big rival games like this is to have a great week of practice, be focused, locked in. And you also need to have a physical week of practice, because the most physical team wins this game,” Simmons said. “And I felt like we out-physicaled them today. So I can't be any happier with outcome. Paulie B is back with us.”

Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones (93) celebrates with defensive end Jacub Panasiuk after bringing down Michigan quarterback Joe Milton in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Oct. 31, 2020.

All-around effort

It wasn’t just the stars who played key roles for the Spartans in the upset.

• Sophomore cornerback Kalon Gervin also had two pass breakups and two tackles, and he was a physical presence against Michigan’s receivers.

• The foursome of Mallory, Hunt, Naquan Jones and Jacob Slade at defensive tackle disrupted the Wolverines in the middle of the line of scrimmage. Their five combined tackles do not accurately reflect how they were able to penetrate at the point of attack and collapse the pocket around U-M quarterback Joe Milton.

