Howinternshipwith WNBA's LA Sparks changed Quinnipiac basketball player Reiven Douglas: 'Inspired me'

Jul. 20—Douglas, a junior guard for Quinnipiac women's basketball, watched Cooke get drafted by the Sparks with the No. 10 overall pick in the WNBA Draft just weeks prior on TV. As a fellow guard with similar aspirations of playing at the highest level, she looks up to Cooke.

She watched how Cooke carried herself with confidence. She chose her words during press conferences with intent and wasn't afraid to go up against the older, more experienced players during practice.

Douglas was in Los Angeles to gain experience in sports communications, yet she left inspired with a new, more confident mindset thanks to players like Cooke. After working with the Sparks over the first half of the 2023 WNBA season, she's ready to take what she learned and apply it on the court.

"The mental aspect has been like a big block for me, and I think that being able to see these types of things in person has definitely influenced me to, and inspired me to, just be, you know, a better mental player ... whatever happens happens," Douglas said. "I'm gonna come out here and I'm gonna play my butt off and I'm gonna play confidently."

All last season, Douglas says she struggled to be the basketball player she knows she can be.

She allowed negative thoughts and self-doubt take up too much space. The voice in her head became a roadblock, constantly dwelling on mistakes instead of trying to learn from them. She felt trapped, unable to shake the cycle of never feeling confident.

"Sometimes your biggest enemy is you," she said. "One of my obstacles has been really, you know, out here second guessing myself or letting other things get in the way or just not playing the way that I know how I can play."

Douglas, a Communications major, poured herself into her off-the-court passion to escape.

She got involved with Quinnipiac's student news outlets and learned what it's like to work in sports media. When she first started college, Douglas was set on becoming a TV sports reporter. However, now she's learned she enjoys different mediums of sports communications just as much.

She wrote a game story and took pictures covering a women's lacrosse game and acted as a color commentator for a men's basketball game.

Through the help of a professor and a couple Bobcat basketball alumnae, she applied for the Sparks' internship.

Quinnipiac's "QU in LA Program" provided housing for Douglas in Los Angeles and connected her with other students also working internships in the city. The program planned tourist excursions throughout the summer for the group.

Douglas arrived in Los Angeles in early May for the Sparks' annual media day, when players pose for team content and take interviews with reporters. Douglas says it was surreal to meet some of her favorite players in person and get to know them on a more personal level.

Former UConn women's basketball and current Sparks forward Azurá Stevens immediately made Douglas feel welcomed with the team after recognizing her from the North Carolina high school basketball scene. The two had known of each other since Stevens worked out with Douglas' younger sister back on the East Coast but had never met.

"We were able to bond a lot and just kind of bounce off each other," Douglas said of Stevens. "She really talked to me a lot about like, you know, kind of like the ins and outs of having to battle mental health, things like that, what she wants to do with her career. I was definitely able to learn from her."

Douglas' days working for the Sparks were long and fast-paced.

During practice days, she helped the media talk to players and worked with the team's marketing and public relations teams to prep for upcoming games. On game days, she did everything from helping pass out and printed box scores to posting live updates on the Sparks' PR Twitter account.

She learned to think on her feet and how to always be thinking ahead at the same time, especially when it came to having posts ready to go when players reached career statistical milestones.

Douglas says one of her most fulfilling moments during the internship was helping a young fan meet Nneka Ogwumike for an autograph after a game.

During her free time, Douglas got to play tourist and explore the city.

On one of her off days she attended NBA star Kyrie Irving's summer camp. Irving went out of his way to help Douglas one-on-one during the camp and broke down one of his moves step-by-step with her.

"Oh my God, he's one of the coolest people I've ever met," she said. "He's such like a down-to-earth person, such a teachable person. ... Getting those interactions, it was truly an unmatched feeling. Like it was definitely a blessing. He was amazing to be able to work with and learn from."

Of course, she was impressed with the Sparks' constant rotation of A-list celebrities sitting front row during games, like Irving, but it was behind the scenes, watching how the players carried themselves, where she learned the most.

She saw how Cooke, Stevens and Ogwumike always played with a daring confidence. Whether in practice drills or during games, they played with a clear trust in their abilities. Douglas watched how that confidence came out even during press conferences as they fielded questions with poise and respect.

Douglas was in awe watching Cooke, a rookie in the league, play without hesitation. She was never afraid of the moment and took advantage of every minute she got on the court to play hard.

"She's not shying away for anything," Douglas said. "You see her going up on A'ja Wilson, going out like she doesn't care, you know. She's just going hard. Those are the things that I saw from her, just like being confident when you step on the court, regardless of like, 'Oh, I just got here," but like being 'I deserve to be here.'"

Douglas is officially an upperclassman. She knows that comes with a leadership responsibility and that the younger Bobcats will be looking up to her.

She wants to show them that you have to trust in your training and lean on your team's belief in you. Thanks to working with the Sparks and watching their players attack the court day in and day out, she's realized now that self-confidence is a habit, not an overnight fix.

"I have to come out and lead. I have to be confident regardless of what may be affecting me mentally," Douglas said. "So, I'd say that's a big change in what Reiven is going to produce this season. I'm gonna be confident on the court."