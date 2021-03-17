Howie Roseman: Trading Carson Wentz was in the best interest of our team

The Eagles traded up twice in the 2016 draft to select Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick. They signed him to a four-year, $128 million contract in June 2019.

Just like that, the relationship is finished.

The Eagles and Colts both made the trade of Wentz to Indianapolis official Wednesday with announcements.

The Eagles receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 draft choice. If Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps or plays 70 percent while they make the playoffs, the Eagles will get a first-round choice for Philly. If not, the Eagles receive a second-round selection.

“The Eagles organization is truly grateful for everything Carson has meant to this team and the city of Philadelphia,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told the team website, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “His approach to the game of football and his passion to win brought so much pride and excitement to the team and our fans. He achieved great things as an Eagle, setting numerous franchise records and helping to guide the team to multiple division titles. Of course, we will always remember and value the crucial role he played in our Super Bowl championship season in 2017.

“It was an honor getting to know Carson as a person and seeing first-hand how much he cares about using his platform to create meaningful change for the less fortunate. Carson is a tremendous, deeply compassionate human being who consistently represented the Eagles and our fans with class. We will all appreciate the substantial impact he made on our team and the community. We wish happiness and success to Carson and his family as they begin their next chapter in Indianapolis.”

Wentz missed the 2017 postseason with a knee injury as Nick Foles became a Philadelphia folk hero in leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title. But the Eagles might not have gotten to the Super Bowl if not for Wentz, who finished third in the MVP voting that season and might have won the MVP award if not for his injury in Week 14.

But the once-happy marriage between the Eagles and Wentz obviously soured, and a divorce served both parties’ best interest.

Wentz gets a second chance in Indianapolis, and the Eagles get a chance to see what Jalen Hurts can do.

“It’s no secret about how we felt about Carson Wentz as a Philadelphia Eagle, whether it was the process of trading up for him in the (2016) draft or extending (his contract) after the 2018 season, and we had this season where there were some things that happened and, obviously, Jalen ended up starting the last four games,” Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman told the team website. “We had some conversations with him and his representatives about what was the best thing to go forward and when we were doing the coaching search, communicating with him and his agent — really good, productive conversations, really good people — and they talked about maybe it was time for him to have a fresh start, that he was looking forward to a fresh start.

“For us, we’ve got to do what’s in the best interest of our team. And so, if it didn’t work for us, if it wasn’t a situation where we thought we were also benefitting, and he was put in a good spot, that was the only situation that would work for the Philadelphia Eagles. As we went through it and went through the offers that we got, particularly the offer from the Colts, the opportunity to not only get the picks but also get some financial flexibility back for our football team, we decided going forward that that was the right decision going forward for us.”

