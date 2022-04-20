Howie Roseman on trade with Saints: We’re excited about Jalen Hurts, it’s about flexibility at all positions

When the Eagles and Saints agreed to a trade involving draft picks earlier this month, one of the responses was that the Eagles were amassing capital to make a move for a quarterback next year if Jalen Hurts fails to progress.

The Eagles sent the 16th, 19th and 194th picks in this month’s draft to the Saints for the 18th, 101st, and 237th picks this year, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. On Wednesday, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman was asked if the move for additional picks down the line was made with an eye on a potential need at quarterback.

Roseman said it was about increasing their options “at all positions” rather than a hedge on their backing of Hurts as the starting quarterback.

“We’re excited about Jalen Hurts,” Roseman said. “We’re gonna support Jalen and want him to have a great career in Philly. This was about flexibility for our team and about make sure we have resources to improve our team.”

The Eagles still have two first-round picks this season to go with a second-rounder and two thirds. That can bring in a lot of talent to support Hurts and give the Eagles the best possible situation to evaluate him as they decide whether to stay the course in 2023 or not.

