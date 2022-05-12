Howie Roseman still looking at opportunities to improve Eagles’ secondary

The secondary looked like a position of need for the Eagles heading into the 2022 NFL draft. So it was surprising that Philadelphia didn’t draft any cornerbacks or safeties.

But Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said in an interview with #PFTPM that there are still opportunities to address the secondary, and any other area where the team can improve.

“Our job is to look for any opportunity to improve the team, and we’ll always do that, and we’ll have discussions on that,” Roseman said.

Roseman was answering a question specifically about cornerback James Bradberry, who was released by the Giants on Monday, but he sounds open to adding anyone who might make the secondary the Eagles open camp with better than the secondary they have today.

The Eagles signed safety Anthony Harris early in free agency, but they also lost two of last year’s starters, Steve Nelson and Rodney McLeod. The Eagles’ secondary could stand to get better, but Roseman stuck with his draft board, and no defensive backs were atop the board when the Eagles picked. So there’s still work to be done.

