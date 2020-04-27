Howie Roseman says don't assume CeeDee Lamb trade was on the table

Howie Roseman denied that the Eagles rejected a trade up in the first round of the draft Thursday that could have landed them CeeDee Lamb, the consensus best receiver in the draft.

The Eagles stayed at No. 21 and took receiver Jalen Reagor, then drafted quarterback Jalen Hunts at No. 53 in the second round.

Later that night, Roseman said the Eagles considered a trade up in the first round but rejected the idea because he didn't want to trade picks away.

That was widely interpreted as Roseman saying the Eagles elected not to trade the team's second-round pick as part of a deal to move up and draft Lamb.

Which would have meant the Eagles would rather have the fifth- or sixth-rated receiver in the draft and a backup quarterback instead of Lamb.

Here's what Roseman said Thursday night when asked about trade-up opportunities: "We looked at those options. It was important to us that certainly we kept our high picks. We haven't had a lot of those. And guys really weren't in a range where it was even in consideration that we could get somewhere without a really high pick."

The Eagles only had five picks in 2018 and five last year. They had 10 this year, their most since they had 11 in 2011.

On Monday afternoon, Roseman appeared with John Marks and Ike Reese on 94 WIP and said his comments Thursday night should not have been interpreted as saying the Eagles turned down a specific trade for Lamb.

"Let's not connect the dots," he said. "I never said it was going to be a 2nd-round pick, I never said someone would take the 2nd-round pick or wouldn't take the 2nd-round pick. You go through that round before us and tell me who was traded. I didn't say if it was future picks involved or anything."

