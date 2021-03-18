Howie Roseman reacts to report that Jeff Lurie wants Jalen Hurts to start at QB

Roseman reacts to report that Lurie wants Hurts to start at QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman disputed a recent ESPN report stating that Eagles owner Jeff Lurie had instructed his personnel staff to build around Jalen Hurts and not draft a quarterback at No. 6.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, speaking March 8 on SportsCenter, said, “Jalen Hurts is the guy. Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Eagles, has basically sent a message to his personnel department and his general manager, Howie Roseman, that he wants to do everything he can to help Jalen Hurts be successful and not bring in somebody to compete for the job.”

That was quite a blockbuster news item, and it may well end up being the case that the Eagles don't draft a QB. But Roseman said the exchange never occurred.

“We have not been told to do anything other than to try and strengthen the football team and make sure we’re doing the right things now and going forward,” he said in a Zoom call with Philly media Thursday.

Last week, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson traveled to Fargo, North Dakota, for Trey Lance’s pro day, which certainly indicates a pretty high level of interest in one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

Mortensen’s report also raised the question of whether Lurie has grown too involved in Eagles personnel matters.

Every owner certainly has the right to get involved in anything he wants, but if Lurie — who’s now owned the team for 27 years — is instructing his front office who to draft and who not to draft it’s potentially an unhealthy situation, since he doesn’t have a background in personnel.

“Jeffrey has always been involved in what we do here,” said Roseman, who’s worked under Lurie in various rules for over 20 years and as general manager since 2013, with the exception of 2015.

“He’s always been one to ask us questions and to really challenge us and to make sure we’re doing the right things, and I don’t see how that’s changed really over the past couple of years. Very comfortable with his role here and very appreciative of his role year.”

