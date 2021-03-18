Breaking News:

Texans QB Deshaun Watson facing a third lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Howie Roseman reacts to report that Jeff Lurie wants Jalen Hurts to start at QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuben Frank
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Roseman reacts to report that Lurie wants Hurts to start at QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman disputed a recent ESPN report stating that Eagles owner Jeff Lurie had instructed his personnel staff to build around Jalen Hurts and not draft a quarterback at No. 6.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, speaking March 8 on SportsCenter, said, “Jalen Hurts is the guy. Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Eagles, has basically sent a message to his personnel department and his general manager, Howie Roseman, that he wants to do everything he can to help Jalen Hurts be successful and not bring in somebody to compete for the job.”

That was quite a blockbuster news item, and it may well end up being the case that the Eagles don't draft a QB. But Roseman said the exchange never occurred.

“We have not been told to do anything other than to try and strengthen the football team and make sure we’re doing the right things now and going forward,” he said in a Zoom call with Philly media Thursday.

Last week, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson traveled to Fargo, North Dakota, for Trey Lance’s pro day, which certainly indicates a pretty high level of interest in one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

Mortensen’s report also raised the question of whether Lurie has grown too involved in Eagles personnel matters.

Every owner certainly has the right to get involved in anything he wants, but if Lurie — who’s now owned the team for 27 years — is instructing his front office who to draft and who not to draft it’s potentially an unhealthy situation, since he doesn’t have a background in personnel.

“Jeffrey has always been involved in what we do here,” said Roseman, who’s worked under Lurie in various rules for over 20 years and as general manager since 2013, with the exception of 2015.

“He’s always been one to ask us questions and to really challenge us and to make sure we’re doing the right things, and I don’t see how that’s changed really over the past couple of years. Very comfortable with his role here and very appreciative of his role year.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Juwan Howard Has Come Full Circle, Only Man To Play Coach As A No. 1 Seed

    It seems like yesterday Juwan Howard was shocking the world as a player. Now he can do it in his second year coaching...

  • Giants reach two-year agreement with TE Kyle Rudolph

    The Giants and TE Kyle Rudolph have reached an agreement on a two-year, $16 million deal, his agency announced on Instagram on Thursday.

  • Rapoport: 'Decision is coming' for Raiders amid stand-off with Marcus Mariota

    The Raiders have asked Marcus Mariota to take a pay cut. If he refuses, he could be cut.

  • Latest Giants free agency buzz: Kenny Golladay to have rapid COVID test, physical for meetings with New York

    Here's the latest NFL free agency buzz as it pertains to the Giants.

  • Five Favorite Free Agent Signings

    Nick Mensio highlights his five favorite free agent signings, including two new Washington pickups. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

  • James Harden's triple-double frenzy is rewriting the Nets' record books

    Another game, another triple-double for ﻿James Harden﻿. He's rewriting the Nets record books with his recent performances

  • Jaguars send Saints 2021 seventh-round pick for Malcom Brown

    The former Saints defensive tackle is coming to Jacksonville for a seventh-round pick, according to a report.

  • Former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky agrees to deal with Bills

    Mitchell Trubisky will back up Josh Allen in Buffalo.

  • Report: Rockets trade P.J. Tucker to Bucks for D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson

    P.J. Tucker and Radions Kurucs are headed to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson.

  • Colts reportedly won't allow Philly media to ask questions at Carson Wentz presser

    Carson Wentz hasn't talked to Eagles media since he was benched in Week 14.

  • Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who opted out of 2020 season, announces retirement

    Chung opted out of the 2020 season but had said he would return.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. learning about ‘different kinds of power’ as he moves toward welterweight title

    Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

  • Kyle Juszczyk reportedly adds another $27M to his remarkable tally as an NFL fullback

    Fullback is a dying position. Unless you're Kyle Juszczyk.

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Reports: Chiefs sign Kyle Long after 1-year retirement to bolster protection for Patrick Mahomes

    Long retired after playing just four games in the 2019 season and his signing comes after the Chiefs signed Joe Thuney earlier in the week.

  • Lions' trade for Rams DT Michael Brockers creates potentially awkward Jared Goff reunion

    Michael Brockers was excited to have Matthew Stafford as his quarterback over Goff. And now ... whoops.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

    Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: JaVale McGee getting interest from Nets; Lakers watching Hassan Whiteside

    JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.

  • NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin alone in 6th on all-time goals list

    Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points. T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom also scored as Washington won its sixth straight and moved into a tie for first in the East Division with the Islanders, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.